IMC cuts Yaris prices, discontinues one variant

KARACHI: Indus Motor Company (IMC) on Thursday discontinued the Toyota Yaris 1.3 CVT Aero variant.

The company has informed its authorised dealers that the decision to discontinue Aero was to optimise the number of variants in Yaris model lineup. Aero carries a price tag of Rs5.849 million including 25 per cent general sales tax (GST).

The company informed its dealers that the allocations for Yaris Aero model have been lapsed.

The IMC cut prices of Yaris 1.3 MT LO, 1.3 CVT LO, 1.3 MT Hi and 1.3 CVT Hi to Rs4.326m, Rs4.616m, Rs4.586m and Rs4.766m from Rs4.399m, Rs4.689m, Rs4.659m and Rs4.899m, down by Rs73,000-133,000.

