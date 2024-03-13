No relief for consumers as retailers defy govt

KARACHI: The year 2024 did not prove to be different from the previous years as retailers continue to defy official price lists, keeping the rates beyond the affordable level of many cash-starved consumers who are already grappling with the inflated power and gas bills.

Even a ban on onion and banana exports for one month till April 15 failed to transform into a price relief for the end users. Amid the soaring demand, retailers kept the onion rates unchanged at Rs260-300 per kg, while fruit vendors charged Rs200 per dozen for bananas of small size and Rs250 for large size, showing no notable drop in their rates after the ban.

Consumers witnessed a huge presence of low quality bananas of small size on the first day of Ramazan, blaming the retailers for releasing the stocks that were hoarded to make windfall on soaring demand.

Ban on onion, banana exports fails to bring their prices down

Surprisingly, the official rates of high quality onions and bananas were fixed at Rs242 per kg and Rs170 per dozen, respectively.

Most of the retailers did not bother to display the official price list of fruits and vegetables, complaining that the lists were mainly available on the X account (formerly Twitter) and official website of Karachi Commissioner which, according to them, most of the retailers, especially pushcart vendors, could not access for want of smartphones or internet connections.

They said they could not sell fruits and vegetables at control rates unless the commissioner ensures availability of these items at reduced prices.

Capsicum and cabbage are sold at Rs400 and Rs200 per kg, respectively, against their official prices of Rs230 and Rs75.

Tomato is priced at Rs200 per kg against the official rate of Rs127 and that of potato Rs70-80 per kg against the official rate of Rs52.

Green and red apples are sold for Rs200 and Rs400 per kg, respectively, while their official rates are Rs166 and Rs219 per kg. Guava’s official price is Rs150 per kg, while it is sold at Rs200.

Papaya and cheeko are available at Rs200 per kg each against their official prices of Rs158 and Rs125. Melon’s official rate is Rs183 per kg, but consumers are paying Rs200.

Instead of providing any relief to the masses, the Karachi commissioner has increased the official rate of chicken, thus giving another option to the stakeholders to further overcharge consumers.

For instance, on March 10, the retail rates of live broiler and its meat were fixed at Rs392 and Rs608 per kg, respectively, which had been jacked up to Rs412 and Rs639 on the first day of Ramazan.

However, retailers, operating with no profit margin limit, were seen charging Rs450-470 per kg for live bird and Rs650-700 for its meat.

A dearth of officials of the price regulatory machinery in view of huge markets and retailers’ network, including pushcart owners, in 18 towns of the city has been cited as one of the reasons for the administration’s failure to control prices and provide any relief to the masses.

The officials’ easy targets are retailers rather than wholesalers who remain untouched during the holy month. Once the officials impose a fine for overcharging, retailers recover it by charging extra from consumers.

Loose milk is the only item being sold at the officially fixed rate of Rs200 per litre for the last many months, while yogurt price is unchanged at Rs280-320 per kg.

The official retail prices of black gram (kala channa), baisan and Kabuli channa (white gram) have been fixed at Rs182, Rs209 and Rs300 per kg, respectively, but shopkeepers are selling them at Rs280, Rs260-280 and Rs380-400. Branded baisan is priced at Rs320 per kg.

The official rates of mash and gram pulse were fixed at Rs495 and Rs204, respectively, but they are openly being sold at Rs520-550 and Rs240-300.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2024