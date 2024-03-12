Shangla police book Nadra official over sexual assault complaint

The Shangla Police on Tuesday booked an official of National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a female applicant for a computerised national identity card (CNIC).

Olandar police Station House Officer (SHO) Bakht Zeb Khan told Dawn.com that the woman had lodged a complaint at the police station a day ago under Pakistan Penal Code Section 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), stating that a Nadra official had allegedly attempted to physically assault her.

As per the FIR, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the victim visited a Nadra office on Monday morning to apply for an identity card when a man asked her to go in a room for her biometric verification.

The FIR quoted her as saying that the man followed her inside the room and harassed her but she managed to escape the room. She later informed her brother and father-in-law about the incident.

The SHO said a mob had formed following the incident but he managed to disperse it by giving assurances.

Subsequently, an FIR was filed after recording the complainant’s statement.

Following the registration of the case, the police arrested the suspect and produced him before a court to begin further investigation into the case.

He said Nadra officials also visited the centre and told the enraged mob that the suspect had been suspended and an inquiry committee was formed to probe the incident.