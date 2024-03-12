DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 12, 2024

Shangla police book Nadra official over sexual assault complaint

Umar Bacha Published March 12, 2024 Updated March 12, 2024 08:47pm

The Shangla Police on Tuesday booked an official of National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a female applicant for a computerised national identity card (CNIC).

Olandar police Station House Officer (SHO) Bakht Zeb Khan told Dawn.com that the woman had lodged a complaint at the police station a day ago under Pakistan Penal Code Section 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), stating that a Nadra official had allegedly attempted to physically assault her.

As per the FIR, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the victim visited a Nadra office on Monday morning to apply for an identity card when a man asked her to go in a room for her biometric verification.

The FIR quoted her as saying that the man followed her inside the room and harassed her but she managed to escape the room. She later informed her brother and father-in-law about the incident.

The SHO said a mob had formed following the incident but he managed to disperse it by giving assurances.

Subsequently, an FIR was filed after recording the complainant’s statement.

Following the registration of the case, the police arrested the suspect and produced him before a court to begin further investigation into the case.

He said Nadra officials also visited the centre and told the enraged mob that the suspect had been suspended and an inquiry committee was formed to probe the incident.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

PDM redux
Updated 12 Mar, 2024

PDM redux

The new government would be well-advised to keep itself lean and focus on dealing with Pakistan’s many crises.
Amnesty plan
12 Mar, 2024

Amnesty plan

AS the new political set-up prepares its agenda, the recently elected Balochistan chief minister has spoken about ...
Crushing protests
12 Mar, 2024

Crushing protests

PUNJAB has a new government, with a new chief minister at the helm. And yet, the same old tactics are being employed...
Caretaker debate
Updated 11 Mar, 2024

Caretaker debate

AS the dust settles on the post-election process, there is increasing public discussion about the concept of...
Climate poverty
Updated 11 Mar, 2024

Climate poverty

The delay in operationalising the fund is unacceptable, given the immediate need for investing in climate-resilient infrastructure.
Biden’s Gaza ‘port’
11 Mar, 2024

Biden’s Gaza ‘port’

AS the humanitarian plight of Gaza’s people grows grimmer by the day, Israel’s foreign backers, principally the...