DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 10, 2024

‘Zardari’s election paves the way for new NFC award,’ says Nisar Khuhro

Tahir Siddiqui Published March 10, 2024 Updated March 10, 2024 10:37am

KARACHI: Senior Pakistan Peoples Party leader Nisar Khuhro said on Saturday that after the election of Asif Zardari as president 18th Amendment would be implemented in letter and spirit.

Talking to the media on the premises of the Sindh Assembly, he said that the new National Finance Commission (NFC) award, which should come every five years, was not announced as yet.

“Now with the election of Asif Ali Zardari as the president of the country, the way will be paved for the issuance of the new NFC,” he added.

Mr Khuhro, who is the provincial president of the PPP, said that the share of the provinces should be increased from existing 57 per cent instead of being reduced in the new NFC award. He said the share of the provinces in the NFC could not be reduced as per the Constitution.

He said that strong provinces were a symbol of a strong federation. “Therefore, after the abolition of the concurrent list, the federal ministries that were supposed to be handed over to the provinces should be transferred to them,” he demanded.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

The phenomenon of Asif Zardari

The phenomenon of Asif Zardari

Having spent over a decade in prison and consistently mired in controversy, how has the PPP leader gone from being a pariah in Pakistani politics to becoming its undisputed kingmaker?

Opinion

Editorial

New president
Updated 10 Mar, 2024

New president

Zardari is a keen player of the power game and the most successful at it by a fair degree.
Handing over Discos
10 Mar, 2024

Handing over Discos

PRIME MINISTER Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to transfer the 10 public-sector Discos from the centre to the provinces was...
Bitter honey-traps
10 Mar, 2024

Bitter honey-traps

THE repeated failure of state-sponsored operations to capture gangs presiding over swathes of riverine katcha areas,...
Civilian dreams
Updated 09 Mar, 2024

Civilian dreams

The country has been bitterly divided by their refusal to acknowledge this simple truth: they owe it one sincere effort to get along.
Modi in Kashmir
09 Mar, 2024

Modi in Kashmir

Only a tripartite solution — involving Pakistan, India and the Kashmiris — can pave the way for stability.
Saving lives
09 Mar, 2024

Saving lives

PAKISTAN recently crossed a significant milestone with its first-ever pancreatic and split liver transplants carried...