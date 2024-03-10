‘Zardari’s election paves the way for new NFC award,’ says Nisar Khuhro

KARACHI: Senior Pakistan Peoples Party leader Nisar Khuhro said on Saturday that after the election of Asif Zardari as president 18th Amendment would be implemented in letter and spirit.

Talking to the media on the premises of the Sindh Assembly, he said that the new National Finance Commission (NFC) award, which should come every five years, was not announced as yet.

“Now with the election of Asif Ali Zardari as the president of the country, the way will be paved for the issuance of the new NFC,” he added.

Mr Khuhro, who is the provincial president of the PPP, said that the share of the provinces should be increased from existing 57 per cent instead of being reduced in the new NFC award. He said the share of the provinces in the NFC could not be reduced as per the Constitution.

He said that strong provinces were a symbol of a strong federation. “Therefore, after the abolition of the concurrent list, the federal ministries that were supposed to be handed over to the provinces should be transferred to them,” he demanded.

