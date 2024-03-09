DAWN.COM Logo

Iran slams removal of Khamenei social media accounts

AFP Published March 9, 2024 Updated March 9, 2024 07:41pm

Iran on Saturday denounced US tech giant Meta’s decision to remove the Facebook and Instagram accounts of its supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, calling it a “violation of freedom of expression”.

Instagram and Facebook are among the most popular social media platforms for Iranians, but while the government blocks their use, officials in the Islamic Republic have accounts on them.

Meta said last month it had removed Khamenei’s accounts from Facebook and Instagram for having “repeatedly violated” its policy on “dangerous organisations and individuals”.

In response, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said the move was “not only a violation of freedom of speech but also an insult to millions of followers of his positions and news”.

“The mottos of freedom of expression by some Western claimants are hollow and showy slogans and a cover for their illegitimate political goals,” he told the Middle East Eye news outlet in remarks also published by Iran’s foreign ministry.

Khamenei, 84, has been the country’s supreme leader since 1989, a position that allows him the final say in major state policies. He had about five million followers on Instagram.

Meta’s move on February 8 came as Khamenei increasingly voiced support for Palestinian group Hamas and denounced Israel amid the conflict between the two sides in the Gaza Strip.

“Khamenei is the most prominent supporter of the oppressed people of Palestine and Gaza in the world, and the Silicon Valley Empire cannot prevent this voice from reaching the public opinion of the world,” Amir-Abdollahian said.

Despite the Iranian government’s ban on Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms including X, internet users in the Islamic Republic can still access them using virtual private networks, or VPNs.

Civilian dreams
Updated 09 Mar, 2024

Civilian dreams

The country has been bitterly divided by their refusal to acknowledge this simple truth: they owe it one sincere effort to get along.
Modi in Kashmir
09 Mar, 2024

Modi in Kashmir

Only a tripartite solution — involving Pakistan, India and the Kashmiris — can pave the way for stability.
Saving lives
09 Mar, 2024

Saving lives

PAKISTAN recently crossed a significant milestone with its first-ever pancreatic and split liver transplants carried...
Result tampering
Updated 08 Mar, 2024

Result tampering

THE botched conduct of the Feb 8 election continues to haunt the Election Commission of Pakistan. After failing to...
A long road
Updated 08 Mar, 2024

A long road

Ensuring women’s rights and participation in all spheres of life is not just a moral imperative but also a necessity for Pakistan’s development.
TTP threat
08 Mar, 2024

TTP threat

DURING a discussion in the Security Council on Wednesday, Pakistani Ambassador to the UN Munir Akram rightly ...