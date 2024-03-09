DAWN.COM Logo

India busts gang sending citizens to fight for Russia

March 9, 2024

NEW DELHI: India said it had uncovered a “major human trafficking network” which lured young men to Russia with the promise of jobs only to force them to fight in the war in Ukraine.

About 35 men have been sent to Russia in the scheme so far, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said late on Thursday, an increase from the 20 men that the Indian foreign ministry had earlier mentioned.

At least two men who went to Russia expecting to work as “helpers” in the army have died while fighting at the front, their families have said. The Indian Embassy in Russia confirmed one of those deaths.

The traffickers, operating across several Indian states, targeted people using social media platforms and through local agents, the CBI said in a statement.

The CBI’s criminal case says that some of the men were also offered admission to “dubious private universities” in Russia along with “free discounted visa extensions” to draw them in. “The trafficked Indian nationals were trained in combat roles and deployed at front bases in Russia-Ukraine War Zone against their wishes,” the CBI said, adding that some of the victims were also “grievously injured” in the war zone.

The CBI said searches were being conducted at a number of locations, including in the capital New Delhi and financial capital Mumbai, and cash amounting to 50 million rupees ($605,000) had already been seized along with some documents and electronic records.

“Certain suspects have also been detained for questioning at various locations,” it said.

The foreign ministry has said that every case of Indians being duped into fighting in the war had been “strongly taken up” with Moscow.

In videos on social media this month, seven men have sought the Indian government’s help to return home, saying they travelled to Russia on tourist visas but are now being forced to serve in its army.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2024

