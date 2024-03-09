Two sentenced in Gujrat for sharing ‘blasphemous material’ on WhatsApp

GUJRAT: An additional district and sessions judge on Friday sentenced a 22-year-old accused of blasphemy to death, while sending another accused to jail for life in the same case.

The two suspects had been booked by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on the charges of sharing blasphemous material through WhatsApp, and a case was lodged in Lahore.

However, the case was referred by the Lahore High Court to a local court in Gujranwala for trial.

The person awarded a life term is a 17-year-old.

The plaintiff had alleged he had received the videos and photos from three different mobile phone numbers.

The FIA said that it had examined the plaintiff’s phone and established that “obscene material” had been sent.

Defence lawyers argued that the two students had been “trapped in a false case”.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2024