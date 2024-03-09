DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 09, 2024

Two sentenced in Gujrat for sharing ‘blasphemous material’ on WhatsApp

A Correspondent Published March 9, 2024 Updated March 9, 2024 02:27pm

GUJRAT: An additional district and sessions judge on Friday sentenced a 22-year-old accused of blasphemy to death, while sending another accused to jail for life in the same case.

The two suspects had been booked by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on the charges of sharing blasphemous material through WhatsApp, and a case was lodged in Lahore.

However, the case was referred by the Lahore High Court to a local court in Gujranwala for trial.

The person awarded a life term is a 17-year-old.

The plaintiff had alleged he had received the videos and photos from three different mobile phone numbers.

The FIA said that it had examined the plaintiff’s phone and established that “obscene material” had been sent.

Defence lawyers argued that the two students had been “trapped in a false case”.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2024

Blasphemy
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Civilian dreams
Updated 09 Mar, 2024

Civilian dreams

The country has been bitterly divided by their refusal to acknowledge this simple truth: they owe it one sincere effort to get along.
Modi in Kashmir
09 Mar, 2024

Modi in Kashmir

Only a tripartite solution — involving Pakistan, India and the Kashmiris — can pave the way for stability.
Saving lives
09 Mar, 2024

Saving lives

PAKISTAN recently crossed a significant milestone with its first-ever pancreatic and split liver transplants carried...
Result tampering
Updated 08 Mar, 2024

Result tampering

THE botched conduct of the Feb 8 election continues to haunt the Election Commission of Pakistan. After failing to...
A long road
Updated 08 Mar, 2024

A long road

Ensuring women’s rights and participation in all spheres of life is not just a moral imperative but also a necessity for Pakistan’s development.
TTP threat
08 Mar, 2024

TTP threat

DURING a discussion in the Security Council on Wednesday, Pakistani Ambassador to the UN Munir Akram rightly ...