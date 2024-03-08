‘Contempt of court’: PTI-backed lawmakers protest oath-taking of MNAs on reserved seats

PTI-backed lawmakers on Friday took strong exception to the oath-taking of National Assembly members on reserved seats, terming it “contempt of court” and “unconstitutional”.

The Imran Khan-led party — which has found a home in the Sunni Ittehad Council following its victory in the February 8 general elections sans an electoral symbol — contested that the reserved seats on which MNAs were sworn in should have been allocated to the SIC.

The party has been at odds with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after the latter rejected an SIC petition seeking the allocation of reserved seats. Earlier this week, the SIC challenged the electoral watchdog’s verdict in the Peshawar High Court, which deferred the oath-taking of nine women lawmakers, who had been awarded the reserved seats claimed by the party.

Today, as the NA session convened, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq administered oath to lawmakers on reserved women and minority seats.

Speaking on the floor of the assembly following the oath-taking, PTI-backed independent MNA Omer Ayub Khan — who has been nominated as the Leader of the Opposition — stated that the swearing-in amounted to “contempt of court”.

“This oath-taking is illegal and has no [legal] standing,” he said.

“Today, on behalf of all the opposition members, I demand that the oath should be declared null and void,” he said, adding that the opposition would continue to protest until the SIC was given its due reserved seats.

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan highlighted that the PHC had issued a stay order on oath-taking and MNAs on reserved seats could not be sworn in until a final decision was taken in the case.

“Administering oath before this is the violation of the oath itself and the Constitution,” he added.

Responding to Gohar, the NA speaker said that the NA had not received any order or notice from the ECP or the PHC regarding the oath-taking. “I am very clear on this issue that firstly we did not receive any notice and secondly even if we had we would have gone by the book,” Sadiq said.

He then urged Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan to clarify the matter. In his speech, the AGP noted that the decision of the PHC applied directly to the MNAs from the province.

“No member falling under the jurisdiction of PHC has taken oath today,” Awan said, adding that the PHC’s verdict did not apply to other provinces.

Resolutions on Women’s Day

Separately, PTI-backed lawmakers also submitted a resolution in the assembly today affirming support for the women party leaders who were behind bars.

“This house on International Women’s Day resolves to stand with the rights of women and also demands their legal and constitutional right,” the resolution, seen by Dawn.com, said.

“This house also demands on this auspicious day to release all the innocent political workers including Dr Yasmin Rashid, Sanam Javed, Alia Hamza, Aisha Bhutta, former first lady Bushra Bibi and others,” it added.

Separately, the NA passed a resolution, moved by Sehar Kamran, acknowledging the remarkable contributions of Pakistani women, especially highlighting the legacy of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, in a majority vote. SIC MNAs opposed it.

The NA speaker expressed disappointment that the opposition chose to oppose the resolution without considering its contents, emphasising the importance of transcending politics for such significant matters.

He advised the opposition members to realise the importance of the matter and instead of opposing for the sake of opposition, add its voice for the promotion, protection and well-being of the women of Pakistan.