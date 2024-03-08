PM Shehbaz urges unity among coalition to counter rising economic challenges

• Holds reception to rally support for Zardari as joint presidential candidate

• Calls on PTI to collaborate with Centre, assures KP govt of support

ISLAMABAD: Five days after assuming office for his second term as the prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday urged the ruling coalition that the country is facing gigantic challenges, which could only be overcome through collective efforts of all political forces and stakeholders.

“If I were to say that the prevailing challenges are bigger than the Himalayas, it would not exactly portray the real picture [of the crisis],” the PM said while addressing legislators invited to a dinner reception as part of a campaign for Asif Ali Zardari, a joint candidate of coalition parties in the presidential election scheduled for March 9.

Heads of all parties in the ruling alliance were present at the reception, including PPP leaders Asif Ali Zardari, its chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, MQM-P chief Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, IPP president Aleem Khan, BAP President Khalid Magsi, Prof­essor Sajid Mir, and PML-Zia’s Ijazul Haq.

The PM mentioned that he had chaired marathon meetings on the economy over the last four days and realised the gravity of the situation, understanding how dire the economic conditions in the country were.

Counting the challenges ahead, he said the circular debt of gas and electricity has crossed the Rs5 trillion mark, and the loss due to electricity theft has surpassed Rs500 billion annually.

“The roots of the country’s economy are being weakened under a dedicated move. We have to steer the boat to the shore… If we manage to do so, we will be remembered forever; otherwise, history will not forgive us,” he added.

PM Shehbaz also urged legislators to vote for Mr Zardari, as he was a joint candidate of the ruling coalition.

The prime minister also invited the PTI to collaborate with the government and stated that the Centre would fully cooperate with the PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Zardari mentioned that although big challenges were confronting the government, they could be overcome through dedication and collective efforts.

“Our mills have the capacity to produce adequate grains to meet our needs,” he added.

Mr Zardari assured the prime minister of his and his party’s full support in facing the challenges together.

“We will take Pakistan to a place where we can proudly call it our nation,” he added.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2024