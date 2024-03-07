DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 07, 2024

AI tools generate misleading election images: researchers

Agencies Published March 7, 2024 Updated March 7, 2024 08:36am

• Midjourney performs worst, generating misleading images in 65pc of tests
• EU looks to AI, advanced data analytics to swiftly detect cyberthreats

NEW YORK: Image creation tools powered by artificial intelligence from companies including OpenAI and Microsoft can be used to produce photos that could promote election or voting-related disinformation, despite each having policies against creating misleading content, researchers said in a report on Wednesday.

The Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), a nonprofit that monitors online hate speech, used generative AI tools to create images of US President Joe Biden laying in a hospital bed and election workers smashing voting machines, raising worries about falsehoods ahead of the US presidential election in November.

“The potential for such AI-generated images to serve as ‘photo evidence’ could exacerbate the spread of false claims, posing a significant challenge to preserving the integrity of elections,” CCDH researchers said in the report.

CCDH tested OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus, Microsoft’s Image Creator, Midjourney and Stability AI’s DreamStudio, which can each generate images from text prompts.

The report follows an announcement last month that OpenAI, Microsoft and Stability AI were among a group of 20 tech companies that signed an agreement to work together to prevent deceptive AI content from interfering with elections taking place globally this year. Midjourney was not among the initial group of signatories.

CCDH said the AI tools generated images in 41 per cent of the researchers’ tests and were most susceptible to prompts that asked for photos depicting election fraud, such as voting ballots in the trash, rather than images of Biden or former US President Donald Trump.

ChatGPT Plus and Image Creator were successful at blocking all prompts when asked for images of candidates, said the report.

However, Midjourney performed the worst out of all the tools, generating misleading images in 65pc of the researchers’ tests, it said.

Some Midjourney images are available publicly to other users, and CCDH said there is evidence some people are already using the tool to create misleading political content. One successful prompt used by a Midjourney user was “donald trump getting arrested, high quality, paparazzi photo”.

In an email, Midjourney founder David Holz said that “updates related specifically to the upcoming US election are coming soon”, adding that images created last year were not representative of the research lab’s current moderation practices.

A Stability AI spokesperson said the startup updated its policies on Friday to prohibit “fraud or the creation or promotion of disinformation”. An OpenAI spokesperson said the company was working to prevent abuse of its tools, while Microsoft did not respond to request for comment.

AI use against cyberthreats

Meanwhile, the European Union is poised to use artificial intelligence and other tools to create a “cyber shield” protecting critical infrastructure and sectors from threats, officials said on Wednesday.

The move is enshrined in a new piece of legislation, the Cyber Solidarity Act, that was agreed overnight by negotiators from EU member states and the European Parliament.

The law, which needs a final sign-off from the parliament and the European Council, “will leverage state-of-the-art tools and infrastructures, such as artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics, to swiftly detect cyberthreats and incidents,” a European Commission statement said.

It will do that through the set-up of a European Cybersecurity Alert System designed to give real-time information to authorities.

The initiative comes as EU countries face rising threats from cyber sabotage, with infrastructure increasingly linked online and AI potentially allowing bad actors to better exploit weaknesses.

“It comes at a crucial time for EU cybersecurity, as the cyberthreat landscape in the EU continues to be impacted by geopolitical events,” the statement said.

A Cybersecurity Emergency Mechanism would also be established under the law to oversee preparedness in health, energy and other critical sectors.

It would be able to tap “trusted providers” in an EU Cybersecurity Reserve to help EU institutions or countries — or even outside nations associated with the bloc — counter large-scale attacks.

To that end, the EU negotiators agreed an update to an existing Cybersecurity Act allowing the adoption of European certification sche­m­es such providers could qualify for.

“The Cyber Solidarity Act is a crucial step to establish a European cyber shield,” said EU internal market commissioner Thierry Breton.

The enhanced cooperation it will bring will contribute to “the security of our citizens,” he said.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Justice denied
Updated 07 Mar, 2024

Justice denied

In the past, the pillars of state have participated in undermining the constitutional order they had sworn to protect.
X disruption
07 Mar, 2024

X disruption

DESPITE a court order directing the restoration of citizens’ access to popular microblogging platform X and past...
Healthcare rot
07 Mar, 2024

Healthcare rot

THE exploitation of the Sehat Sahulat Programme in Punjab by the medical community is both alarming and disgraceful....
Poor performance
Updated 06 Mar, 2024

Poor performance

The country will continue paying the price for their complacency for a very long time.
Ramazan prices
06 Mar, 2024

Ramazan prices

THOUGH inflation may have come down to a 16-month low, clocking in at 23.1pc, the modest gains may be wiped out by...
Selective broadcasting
Updated 06 Mar, 2024

Selective broadcasting

The muzzling of ‘other’ voices only adds to the public’s discontent and disillusionment.