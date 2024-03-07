Karakoram Highway, Baltistan, Astore roads partially opened

• Transport shortage leaves thousands of passengers stranded; GB CM seeks Rs10bn for Baltistan highway

• New spell of rains, snowfall hit Quetta and northern Balochistan

GILGIT / QUETTA: While the Karakoram Highway (KKH), Baltistan Road, and Astore Road partially opened for traffic in the northern part of the country, a fresh spell of rains has been lashing Quetta and many other parts of northern and central Balochistan for the last 24 hours.

Despite the partial opening of major roads, thousands of passengers still face difficulties due to the unavailability of transport between Gilgit-Baltistan and other parts of the country.

According to sources, KKH reopened after five days of closure, but people were advised to avoid travelling on the road until full restoration.

GB government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq told Dawn that KKH was blocked at multiple locations in Kohistan districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Diamer of Gilgit-Baltistan section after massive landslides following recent rain and snowfall.

He said that thousands of passengers were stuck in various areas, and although KKH was opened for one-way traffic on Tuesday, fresh landslides blocked the road at Pattan area of KP again.

Now, KKH has been partially restored for traffic on Wednesday, with traffic operational on both sides and the KKH Kohistan and Diamer section cleared, he said.

Mr Faraq emphasised the continued threat of landslides on KKH as rockfall persists in vulnerable areas, advising passengers to avoid unnecessary travel for the next three days.

Travellers complained that due to mud flow in Chilas at KKH, high vehicles remained stuck, and heavy traffic was later suspended in the area until the mud was cleared from the road.

Meanwhile, after remaining closed for five days, the Baltistan Road and Astore Road have been opened for light traffic on Wednesday.

GB CM seeks Rs10bn

Meanwhile, GB Chief Minister Haji Gulber Khan requested the provision of Rs10 billion for the improvement of the Baltistan highway.

CM Gulbar Khan, in a letter sent to the Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission of Pakistan, highlighted the issue and sought Rs10bn for the battered Baltistan Highway. He emphasised that Shahrah-i-Baltistan serves as the sole lifeline for the inhabitants of the Baltistan region. Besides being essential for civilian transportation, this road holds immense strategic significance.

It should be mentioned here that upgradation of the Baltistan Road was completed at a cost of Rs31bn in 2022.

Fresh spell of rains

Meanwhile, a new spell of rains has been lashing the provincial capital Quetta and many other parts of northern and central Balochistan for the last 24 hours, while Ziarat, Khanozai, and Muslim Bagh received snowfall on Wednesday.

The torrential rain started in Quetta on Tuesday night and continued, with a small interval, till late evening, flooding downstream areas and causing difficulties for the people living in these areas as rainwater entered many houses.

Traffic was also badly affected in Quetta as rainwater started flowing in the drains, accumulating on the roads and streets due to overflowing drains and blocked sewerage systems. The traffic was further impacted by flowing drain water on the streets.

Officials reported that snowfall began again in Ziarat, Sanjavi, Kan-Mehtarzai, Mus­lim Bagh, Khanozai, Qila Saif­ullah, Pishin, Toba Achakzai, and Qila Abdullah last night, continuing throughout the day on Wednesday with small intervals. This snowfall significantly affected traffic on inter-district roads.

“The snow, received in parts of northern Balochistan, froze on highways, making the roads slippery and restricting the movement of heavy traffic between many areas,” district officials of Ziarat and Qila Saifullah said, adding that the roads were not fully closed but advised people to avoid unnecessary travel.

“The Quetta-Zhob-Dera Ismail Khan highway remained blocked due to landslides in the Dhanasar area between Sherani and Dera Ismail Khan, causing a hurdle in smooth traffic. Efforts were underway to remove the debris from the landsliding and open the highway for traffic,” the NHA and PDMA officials said, adding that heavy machinery had already been sent to the area.

Traffic between Quetta and the border town Chaman was also affected due to snowfall at Khojak Pass, which links Quetta with Kandahar via Chaman.

Reports indicate that Sherani, Zhob, Qila Abdullah, Pishin, Kalat, Mastung, Khuzdar, Barkhan, Musakhail, Chagai, Dalbandin, Washuk, Kharan, and Panjgur also received rain. The coastal district of Gwadar, which already experienced the heaviest rainfall in the first spell, causing the collapse of dozens of houses and rendering hundreds of people homeless, also received light rain on Wednesday.

Pasni and Jewani also came under the second spell of rain, but no losses were reported so far in the Makran region.

