PM issues directives to ensure compensation is paid to rain affectees

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday issued directives for the government to compensate those affected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) from the recent rains and snowfall.

Inclement weather has taken a toll on the country in the last few weeks. At least 40 people were killed in rain-related incidents in KP while 62 were injured and 635 houses were either completely or partially damaged. Hundreds lost their homes to floods in Balochistan as well, while the main arteries were blocked due to landslides in GB.

The situation prompted provincial authorities to stay on high alert and deploy help to all the affected areas.

PM Sharif visited Gwadar — which was declared calamity-hit after torrential rains triggered massive floods in the city — yesterday and announced a compensation package for those affected by the deluge.

While presiding over a meeting at the Governor House in KP today, he issued the directives to ensure compensations were given to the affected in the province.

The meeting, attended by several PML-N leaders and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik, reviewed damages caused in the province and discussed the rescue and rehabilitation efforts.

In the meeting, PM Shehbaz was given a detailed briefing on the measures taken by the provincial administration, Provincial Disaster Management Authority, NDMA and National Highway Authority.

He was informed that all main highways in the affected areas were partially opened as work on clearing landslides and snow was still ongoing.

Consequently, the premier directed a compensation package of Rs2 million each to the family of the deceased and Rs500,000 each to the injured.

He also announced Rs700,000 each for houses destroyed and Rs350,000 for those partially damaged.

He stated that the federal government stood with the affected people of the province in the troubling times, adding that the government would provide them maximum support.

He directed all the relevant organisations and departments to participate in relief and rehabilitation activities in the affected areas.

He also directed the NDMA to join hands with the district and provincial administrations and take every possible measure for the speedy completion of the rescue and rehabilitation operations.