‘Terrorist attack’ on Adiala jail foiled

RAWALPINDI: In a joint operation, the Cou­nter Terrorism Depart­ment (CTD) and the police foiled an attempt to attack Central Jail Adiala, arresting three terrorists on Thursday night.

Police officials have also claimed the recovery of heavy weapons and ammunition from the apprehended terrorists, who have since been shifted to undisclosed locations.

A spokesman for the Rawalpindi police said in a statement that the police and CTD thwarted an attempt to attack Central Jail Adiala and arrested three terrorists who belonged to Afghanistan.

The CPO Rawalpindi said that automatic hea­vy weapons and ammunition were among the items recovered. In addition to the automatic weapons, hand grenades, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and maps of the jail were also seized from them.

CPO Syed Khalid Ha­m­dani said that the police, along with other law enforcement agencies, are currently conducting a search operation in and around the jail.

Central Jail Adiala is currently overcrowded, housing prisoners twice its capacity. Notably, former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan, along with the former foreign minister and former CM Punjab, are also currently incarcerated in the facility.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2024