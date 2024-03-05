US seeks to continue ‘robust’ ties with new govt

WASHINGTON: The US State Department on Monday highlighted the United States’ enduring commitment to a robust partnership with Pakistan, adding that it wants to strengthen this partnership under the new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

At a news briefing in Washington, the department’s spokesperson, Matthew Miller, warmly welcomed Maryam Nawaz’s election as Punjab’s first woman chief minister, calling it a significant milestone in Pakistani politics.

Mr Miller expressed hope that her election would pave the way for increased integration of women in Pakistani politics.

“I won’t comment on the new prime minister, but, as I’ve stated previously, we highly value the longstanding partnership with Pakistan. We consistently regard a strong, prosperous, and democratic Pakistan as crucial to United States-Pakistan interests,” affirmed Mr Miller in response to a journalist’s inquiry about the new government following the Feb 8 elections.

Emphasising the continuity of engagement with the new leadership, Mr Miller declared, “Our engagement with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his government will continue to focus on these shared interests.”

The spokesperson acknowledged Ms Nawaz’s election as the new CM as a significant development in Pakistani politics, noting, “Her selection as chief minister is a milestone in Pakistani politics.”

Expressing optimism, Mr Miller stated, “We look forward to cooperating with Pakistan more broadly on integrating women more fully into the country’s political life, the economy, including through the US-Pakistan Women’s Council, civil society, and other decision-making spaces.”

Highlighting the importance of inclusivity, he emphasised, “An inclusive Pakistan makes for a strong, prosperous country from which all Pakistanis benefit, so we are always pleased when we see cracks in the glass ceilings anywhere in the world.”

When another journalist reminded him that Pakistan has already had a woman prime minister, Benazir Bhutto, which was a milestone, he responded, “She absolutely was, and this does not change that.”

Addressing the journalist’s inquiry about the allegations against Ms Nawaz by the opposition, he firmly stated, “I would not discuss Pakistan’s internal politics.”

This warm yet cautious welcome to the new government highlights Washington’s intention to sustain collaboration with the country’s new leadership, being mindful not to alienate the significant majority of American Pakistanis who support Imran Khan and his party.

These comments set the tone for ongoing cooperation and collaboration, reaffirming the commitment to maintain a positive relationship with the newly appointed leadership in the country.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2024