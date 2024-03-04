27 Chinese containers with farm equipment enter Pakistan

GILGIT: As many as 27 Chinese containers loaded with agricultural equipment have entered Pakistan after the Khunjerab Pass was temporarily opened as a trial run throughout the year for cross-border trade.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Chinese side had conveyed its willingness to open the crossing point from March 1 for the second trial this year.

The Chinese government had closed the Khunjerab Pass on Nov 30 last year for four months in winter, almost a month after having agreed to keep the high-altitude road open throughout the year.

Under an agreement signed between the two countries in 1986, the Pakistan-China border at Khunjerab Pass remains open from April till November-end for trade and travel.

On Oct 20 last year, after caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the Third Belt and Road International Cooperation Summit Forum in Beijing, both countries agreed to make the Khunjerab Pass operational throughout the year.

Khunjerab Pass opened temporarily as trial run for year-round trade

Subsequently, the Chinese authorities issued a notice stating that the two countries would need to amend and sign the agreement on border ports and management systems through diplomatic channels to keep the Khunjerab Pass open year-round.

However, the Khunjerab Pass was opened from Jan 2 to 16 for 14 days for the transportation of goods from China to Pakistan. Three dozen Chinese containers carrying export items had arrived at the Sost Dry Port through the Khunjerab Pass.

A source said 27 Chinese containers carrying agricultural equipment for the “Green Pakistan” initiative crossed the Khunjerab Pass on Saturday despite heavy snowfall.

The Chinese had cleared the Karakoram Highway for transportation of the containers at their side.

A police source said that after entering Pakistan, the Chinese containers were stuck in the Koksil area as Khunjerab received up to six inches of snowfall. The Chinese drivers with containers were also stranded in the area.

The Chinese side made arrangements to clear the road for traffic; however, the lack of facilities on the Pakistan side to make the road open created difficulties.

Published in Dawn, March 4th, 2024