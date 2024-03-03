Shehbaz, Bilawal vow to stand with media

KARACHI: PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has pledged to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) and the wider media fraternity, advocating for fair treatment, transparent policies, and increased support to ensure the sustainability of the print media industry.

According to an APNS statement, the PM-in-waiting extended heartfelt congratulations to newly-elected APNS President Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, Secretary General Sarmad Ali, Senior Vice President Imtinan Shahid, Vice President Muhammad Aslam Kazi, Joint Secretary Syed Muhammad Munir Jilani and Finance Secretary Shahab Zuberi, following the successful conclusion of their annual meeting in Karachi.

He hoped that under the capable leadership of the APNS president and her team, the body will continue to serve as a beacon of journalistic excellence and a voice for the people. “Together, we will navigate the challenges ahead and strive to create an environment where the media can thrive.

“For the media is not just an industry; it is the voice of the people, the guardian of truth, and the cornerstone of democracy. Together, let us continue to uphold these principles and strive for a brighter future for our nation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also congratulated the newly-appointed APNS office-bearers, and felicitated Ms Saigol Lakhani on being nominated as the first woman president in the society’s history.

In a separate statement issued by Bilawal House, PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also extended warm congratulations to the recently elected office-bearers. He said that Pakistan was currently facing a challenging period, and in these circumstances, the role of the media and the leadership of APNS was crucial.

He highlighted that the media plays an important role in shaping public opinion and promoting democratic values, expressing confidence that bilateral and constructive cooperation between the PPP and APNS will persist, fostering continued progress and collaboration for the betterment of the nation.

Published in Dawn, March 3rd, 2024