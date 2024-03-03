Punjab administration placed on rain alert

LAHORE: Punjab Relief Commissioner Nabil Javed has directed the civil administration to take prompt measures to ensure the safety of citizens in the wake of torrential rains expected in the province.

He stressed that all line departments should coordinate as there was no room for being complacent as per instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Mr Javed was chairing a meeting of the commissioners and deputy commissioners through video-link here on Saturday.

The meeting was briefed on the current weather situation by PDMA DG Imran Qureshi, while the commissioners and DCs gave briefing on the steps they have taken in their jurisdiction to meet any emergency.

Published in Dawn, March 3rd, 2024