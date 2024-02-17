Berlin, Paris ink ‘historic’ security pacts with Kyiv

BERLIN: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a security deal with Germany on Friday in Berlin, hailed by Chancellor Olaf Scholz as a “historic step” anchoring sustained support for Kyiv in its raging battles against Russia.

Hours later, Zelensky and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron also signed a similar security pact calling for French military and civilian aid for Kyiv in its war against Russia, officials said. The deal covers aid pledge for up to three billion euros ($3.2bn) for 2024, after 1.7bn in 2022 and 2.1bn last year.

With the Ukraine war about to enter a third year, the president was set to make a new plea for sustained help with financing and armaments at the Munich Security Conference, where leaders like US Vice President Kamala Harris are to gather.

Zelensky’s European tour comes at a critical time with Ukraine facing mounting pressure on the eastern frontlines because of ammunition shortages and fresh Russian attacks.

Fierce fighting raged around beleaguered Avdiivka, on the eastern frontline, which has become a main Russian target, ahead of the Feb 24 invasion anniversary.

The long-term future of billions of dollars of Western aid is meanwhile in doubt, with the biggest contributor, the US, in the throes of an election year. A possible $60-billion package of military aid has been held up in Washington since last year because of wrangling in Congress. The EU has also admitted that it will only be able to make good on half of the one million artillery shells it promised to send by March.

However, Scholz underlined that the security pact inked on Friday illustrates that Germany will “not let up” in supporting Ukraine, as he also announced a new package of immediate military support worth 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion).

“This document can hardly be underestimated. It shows that Germany will continue to help Ukraine with its defence against Russia’s attacks. I have often said: for as long as it takes,” said Scholz, who also called the deal signing “a historic step”.

Ukraine’s agreement with Germany lays out support for a post-war Kyiv to build up a modern army that can repel further attacks from Russia in the future.

