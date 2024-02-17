DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 18, 2024

Ambassador Durrani to take part in Doha talks on Afghanistan: FO

Baqir Sajjad Syed Published February 17, 2024 Updated February 17, 2024 09:03am

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Friday said Pakistan will participate in the upcoming meeting of special envoys on Afghanistan.

The meeting being held from Feb 18 to 19 in Qatar capital Doha has been convened by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for deliberating on the approaches to international engagement with Taliban administration.

Pakistan’s Special Representative on Afghanistan Amb Asif Durrani will lead the country’s delegation.

The FO said that Pakistan’s participation in the conference would show its commitment to actively engaging with the international community, including the United Nations, to support efforts towards achieving lasting peace and prosperity in Afghanistan.

UN wants Taliban representatives to attend meeting of special envoys, beginning tomorrow

Pakistan’s participation would further underscore Islamabad’s desire for playing a constructive role in the international discourse on Afghanistan, emphasising the importance of collaborative efforts to address the complex challenges facing the region.

The upcoming conference has garnered significant attention.

The UN has expressed its desire for Taliban representatives to attend the two-day conference that is being seen as a key step towards engaging with the current Afghan leadership.

Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has indicated Taliban’s willingness to participate in the meeting. He has, however, emphasised the condition of its delegates being recognised as the official representatives of Afghanistan.

The conference would offer a platform for special envoys to engage collectively with Afghan stakeholders, including representatives of the de facto authorities and Afghan civil society, notably women.

This conference marks the second UN-organised gathering on Afghanistan in less than a year, with the previous session in May 2023 not including the Taliban.

The agenda includes discussing the potential appointment of a UN envoy for Afghanistan, a proposition recommended in an independent UN assessment and supported by the United States and European allies for coordinating international engagement with the Taliban leadership in Kabul.

However, the appointment of a UN envoy faces opposition from the de facto Afghan authorities.

In a UN Security Council vote held in December 2023 concerning a resolution to empower the secretary-general to nominate a special envoy for Afghanistan, China and Russia chose not to participate, opting instead to abstain.

Published in Dawn, February 17th, 2024

Pak Afghan Ties
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No surprises
Updated 17 Feb, 2024

No surprises

Maulana Fazl's ‘revelation’ outlines another link in the larger scheme of interference and control ongoing for the past many years.
Gloomy prognosis
17 Feb, 2024

Gloomy prognosis

MOODY’S recent assessment on Pakistan’s inconclusive election outcome resulting in a hung parliament, as well as...
PSL begins
17 Feb, 2024

PSL begins

THE ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League begins today, but this time around, the glitzy T20 league is severely...
All the king’s men
Updated 16 Feb, 2024

All the king’s men

Only way to stave off the continuous crises that afflict Pakistani politics is for powerful quarters to stop creating and patronising political parties.
Hiking gas prices
16 Feb, 2024

Hiking gas prices

BY increasing gas prices by up to 45pc to recover an additional Rs242bn from all categories of consumers, the...
Humane strategy
Updated 16 Feb, 2024

Humane strategy

DOG culling has ended in Sindh, the high court was recently told, marking a shift towards a more humane and...