DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 09, 2024

Australia edge Pakistan to set up Under-19 World Cup final against India

AFP Published February 8, 2024 Updated February 8, 2024 10:15pm

Australia scrambled to a one-wicket win with five balls to spare in their Under-19 World Cup semi-final against Pakistan at Willowmoore Park on Thursday.

Australia will meet India in the final at the same venue on Sunday.

Tom Straker led a potent Australian fast bowling attack, taking six for 24 as the Green Shirts were bowled out for 179 after being sent into bat.

Despite 50 by Harry Dixon and 49 by Oliver Peake, Australia found themselves staring at defeat when they lost their ninth wicket with 16 runs still needed.

Raf MacMillan and last man Callum Vidler saw Australia home, with MacMillan scoring the winning runs with an inside edge that flew to the fine-leg boundary for four runs.

Left-arm spinner Arafat Minhas (2-20) and fast bowler Ali Raza (4-34) led the Pakistan fightback.

Minhas also shone with the bat. He and Azan Awais both made 52 to enable the national team to achieve a total which they came close to defending.

The tall Straker unsettled the visitors with aggressive short-pitched bowling on a pitch which had pace and bounce.

“We talked before the game about giving them nothing to drive,” said Straker, who achieved the best bowling figures in any Under-19 World Cup semi-final or final.

India, with five, and Australia (three) have won more Under-19 World Cup titles than any other nation. They have met in two previous finals, in 2012 and 2018, with India winning on both occasions.

Brief scores: Pakistan 179 in 48.5 overs (Azan Awais 52, Arafat Minhas 52; T. Straker 6-24).

Australia 181-9 in 49.1 overs (H. Dixon 50, O. Peake 49; Ali Raza 4-34, Arafat Minhas 2-20).

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Election reflections
09 Feb, 2024

Election reflections

The caretaker government and the entire machinery of the state are equally culpable in robbing it of its sanctity.
In the dark
Updated 09 Feb, 2024

In the dark

Terrorism, which predates the internet, cannot be effectively combated with such indiscriminate shutdowns.
Rushed restructuring
09 Feb, 2024

Rushed restructuring

AS an elected government will take the reins in the next few weeks, it is pertinent to ask why the caretaker set-up...
People’s voice
Updated 08 Feb, 2024

People’s voice

Right of voting in sound and capable leaders who are best suited to representing us in parliament should not be foregone.
Balochistan blasts
08 Feb, 2024

Balochistan blasts

THE prologue to today’s national polls has been a blood-soaked one. Yesterday, just a day before people were to...
Internet outages
08 Feb, 2024

Internet outages

THE government has hinted at the possibility of suspending internet services in some places today due to...