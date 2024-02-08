DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 09, 2024

PTI candidates in Islamabad spend poll eve seeking bail, activists’ release

Malik Asad Published February 8, 2024 Updated February 8, 2024 08:57am
FAISALABAD: Army personnel standing alert on University Road on the eve of general elections.—APP
FAISALABAD: Army personnel standing alert on University Road on the eve of general elections.—APP

ISLAMABAD: As candidates of all other major political parties in the federal capital were flexing muscles for Thursday’s elections, candidates of PTI spent their entire day on Wednesday in courts either seeking pre-arrest bail for themselves or their supporters.

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamir Farooq granted pre-arrest bail to PTI candidate from NA-46, Amir Mughal, and restrained po­­­l­ice from harassing him. He petitioned the IHC against his alleged harassment.

Other two candidates of PTI contesting polls from NA-47 and NA-48, namely Shuaib Shaheen and Mohammad Ali Bu­­k­h­ari, appeared in different cou­rts to seek release of their supporters and final­­ly succeeded in their efforts.

Both Shaheen and Buk­hari, last week secured their pre-arrest bail and restraining orders against their arrest.

Since both the candidates are lawyers, they filed petitions in the courts for rele­ase of their supporters and managed to get all of them released.

Meanwhile, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir of IHC took up a petition against arrest of PTI candidate Raja Nasir from Punjab Assembly’s constituency PP-11.

Rawalpindi police arrested Mr Nasir, brother of former law minister of Punjab Raja Basharat.

Justice Tahir warned of suspending the election in PP-11 and summoned officials of the ECP and Islamabad police.

The Islamabad police informed him that Mr Nasir has been arrested by Rawalpindi police. The judge summoned the CPO of Pindi and appointed assistant inspector general as bailiff for recovery of Mr Nasir from the Rawalpindi police.

The AIG produced Mr Nasir at 11:30pm. However, Mr Nasir sought withdrawal of the petition saying he was not interested in pursuing the case. Subsequently, the court dismissed the case.

Published in Dawn, February 8th, 2024

Elections 2024
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Election reflections
09 Feb, 2024

Election reflections

The caretaker government and the entire machinery of the state are equally culpable in robbing it of its sanctity.
In the dark
Updated 09 Feb, 2024

In the dark

Terrorism, which predates the internet, cannot be effectively combated with such indiscriminate shutdowns.
Rushed restructuring
09 Feb, 2024

Rushed restructuring

AS an elected government will take the reins in the next few weeks, it is pertinent to ask why the caretaker set-up...
People’s voice
Updated 08 Feb, 2024

People’s voice

Right of voting in sound and capable leaders who are best suited to representing us in parliament should not be foregone.
Balochistan blasts
08 Feb, 2024

Balochistan blasts

THE prologue to today’s national polls has been a blood-soaked one. Yesterday, just a day before people were to...
Internet outages
08 Feb, 2024

Internet outages

THE government has hinted at the possibility of suspending internet services in some places today due to...