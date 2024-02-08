IHC refers 5pc women quota violation case back to ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court Justice Aamer Farooq sent the case regarding the violation of 5pc general seats quota for women by political parties back to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday.

The chief justice said that general elections were due on Thursday (today), and these cannot be stopped. He directed the ECP to take action on the complaint by the Aurat Foundation as per law after the elections.

The petition was filed by the Aurat Foundation against ECP for non-compliance with Section 206 of the Elections Act 2017.

In a statement, the foundation stated that Section 206 pertains to the award of a minimum of 5pc general seat tickets to women by all political parties in the National Assembly and four provincial assemblies.

The Chief Justice Amir Farooq referred the matter to the ECP about the status of 5pc general seat tickets.

The ECP, through its lawyers, responded that the complaint of the Aurat Foundation and the affidavits of political parties were under consideration and that the ECP was doing its evaluation.

The Foundation was represented by its Executive Director, Naeem Ahmed Mirza, and lawyer Advocate Fazalullah Farooq.

