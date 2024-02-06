DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 06, 2024

OECD ups world growth forecast

AFP Published February 6, 2024 Updated February 6, 2024 09:37am

PARIS: The OECD raised its 2024 world economic growth forecast on Monday but warned that the Middle East conflict posed a risk, with disruptions in Red Sea shipping threatening to increase consumer prices.

The OECD now expects a 2.9 per cent expansion, up from 2.7pc in its previous forecast in November, as it sharply lifted the outlook for the United States, the world’s top economy.

Global growth “proved unexpectedly resilient” in 2023, reaching 3.1pc as inflation eased faster than anticipated, with strong growth in the United States and emerging markets offsetting slowdowns in European nations.

But indicators suggest “some moderation” of growth, with higher interest rates affecting the credit and housing markets while global trade remains subdued, according to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

While inflation is falling in major economies, “it is too soon to be sure that underlying price pressures are fully contained”, the OECD added in an update to its annual economic outlook.

Published in Dawn, February 6th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Terrorism challenge
Updated 06 Feb, 2024

Terrorism challenge

Unless the new dispensation in Islamabad tackles terrorism head-on, economic stability and social cohesion will be very difficult to achieve.
Iddat ruling
06 Feb, 2024

Iddat ruling

IN our cultural norms, there are some lines that should never be crossed. Turning someone’s personal affairs into ...
Rain misery
06 Feb, 2024

Rain misery

THE recent rain-related flooding in Karachi and Balochistan have once again exposed the chronic mismanagement and...
Economic rhetoric
Updated 05 Feb, 2024

Economic rhetoric

"Economic programmes" articulated by PML-N, PTI and PPP show none has an actionable strategy to tackle the daunting economic challenges.
Muslims in India
05 Feb, 2024

Muslims in India

POST-Ram temple India is another country where a new religious edifice has become a flashpoint as social injustices...
Questionable results
05 Feb, 2024

Questionable results

THE performance of many of the country’s public education boards is sub-par, thanks to corruption and ...