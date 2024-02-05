DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 06, 2024

Maldives vows to boost defences after telling Indian troops to leave

AFP Published February 5, 2024 Updated February 5, 2024 08:21pm
Maldives’ President Mohamed Muizzu speaks after reading the oath during his inauguration ceremony in Male. — AFP/file
Maldives’ President Mohamed Muizzu speaks after reading the oath during his inauguration ceremony in Male. — AFP/file

The small but strategically placed Maldives will strengthen its military to defend its vast maritime territory, the new president vowed on Monday after ordering Indian troops to withdraw from the archipelago.

Mohamed Muizzu said in his first address to parliament he would turn the modest Maldivian National Defence Force (MNDF) into a modern military capable of patrolling its seas, which straddle key global shipping lanes.

The pro-China leader reiterated that India will begin withdrawing its troops operating three maritime reconnaissance aircraft from March 10 and complete the process within two months.

New Delhi considers the Indian Ocean archipelago to be within its sphere of influence.

However, the Maldives has shifted into the orbit of China — its largest external creditor — with September’s election of Muizzu, who demanded the Indian troops leave.

“I believe that the modern military capability to defend the country by road, sea and air should be strengthened in the Maldives,” Muizzu said. “We have started to do that now.”

He said the MNDF will soon be able to conduct surveillance of the country’s 900,000 square kilometre (347,000 square mile) Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) around the clock.

The Maldives accused India’s coastguard last week of entering the north of its EEZ and intimidating three Maldivian fishing vessels.

Muizzu said he had told India he would not extend a 2019 agreement to jointly carry out hydrographic surveying of the nation’s 1,192 coral islands.

He did not identify India specifically but said he did not want to give “a foreign nation the power to measure and map the Maldivian oceans and coastlines”.

The Maldives are scattered some 800 kilometres (500 miles) across the equator and have become one of the most expensive tourist destinations in South Asia.

Tensions between the Maldives and India flared last month after three of Muizzu’s junior ministers reportedly called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “clown” and a “terrorist” in since-deleted social media posts.

Indian celebrities urged compatriots to boycott the Maldives and instead book their next holidays closer to home.

Tourism accounts for nearly a third of the Maldives’s economy, with Indians making up a key share of foreign arrivals.

India
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Terrorism challenge
Updated 06 Feb, 2024

Terrorism challenge

Unless the new dispensation in Islamabad tackles terrorism head-on, economic stability and social cohesion will be very difficult to achieve.
Iddat ruling
06 Feb, 2024

Iddat ruling

IN our cultural norms, there are some lines that should never be crossed. Turning someone’s personal affairs into ...
Rain misery
06 Feb, 2024

Rain misery

THE recent rain-related flooding in Karachi and Balochistan have once again exposed the chronic mismanagement and...
Economic rhetoric
Updated 05 Feb, 2024

Economic rhetoric

"Economic programmes" articulated by PML-N, PTI and PPP show none has an actionable strategy to tackle the daunting economic challenges.
Muslims in India
05 Feb, 2024

Muslims in India

POST-Ram temple India is another country where a new religious edifice has become a flashpoint as social injustices...
Questionable results
05 Feb, 2024

Questionable results

THE performance of many of the country’s public education boards is sub-par, thanks to corruption and ...