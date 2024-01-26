DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 26, 2024

Japanese craft makes successful, pin-point Moon landing

AFP Published January 26, 2024 Updated January 26, 2024 08:52am

THIS photo released by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency on Thursday, taken and transmitted by a lunar surface robot, shows the ‘Moon Sniper’ parked nose first on the surface of the moon.—AFP
THIS photo released by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency on Thursday, taken and transmitted by a lunar surface robot, shows the ‘Moon Sniper’ parked nose first on the surface of the moon.—AFP

TOKYO: Japan’s “Moon Sniper” craft made a pin-point lunar landing despite last-minute engine problems, the space agency said on Thursday as it released the first images from the mission.

A photo taken by a mini-rover showed the boxy yellow lander sitting intact at a slight angle on the rocky grey surface, lunar slopes rising in the distance.

The unmanned Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) — dubbed the “Moon Sniper” for its precision technology — had the goal of touching down within 100 metres (330 feet) of a specific landing spot on a crater.

“SLIM succeeded in a pin-point soft landing […] the landing point is confirmed to be 55 metres away from the target point,” space agency JAXA said on Thursday.

The lander suffered engine problems during its descent that may have knocked it off course, Shinichiro Sakai, SLIM’s project manager, told reporters. Before that, the craft had been on track to land even closer to its target.

Problems with the lightweight spacecraft’s solar batteries also meant they were not generating power.

Nearly three hours after touchdown, JAXA decided to switch SLIM off with 12 per cent power remaining to allow for a possible resumption when the sun’s angle changes. That could be in just a week because the craft’s solar cells are facing west, the agency said. “Based on current estimates, we are preparing for the resumption of the probe’s operations by February 1,” JAXA said.

Published in Dawn, January 26th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Section 144 in Punjab
Updated 26 Jan, 2024

Section 144 in Punjab

Our political leaders must let go of the belief that the solution to Pakistan’s crises lies in repeating the 2018 experiment with a different set of actors.
Education crisis
26 Jan, 2024

Education crisis

WHILE private organisations have for long been raising the alarm over the national ‘education emergency’, the...
Hindutva violence
26 Jan, 2024

Hindutva violence

THE acts of violence and vandalism carried out by Hindu fanatics targeting India’s Muslim community, linked to the...
Army duties
Updated 25 Jan, 2024

Army duties

Troops being deployed must not, for whatever reason, enter polling stations or interfere in the voting and post-voting procedures.
GB discontent
25 Jan, 2024

GB discontent

It is, indeed, unfair for the centre to benefit from GB, and not pay heed to its people’s legitimate demands.
Missed opportunity
25 Jan, 2024

Missed opportunity

The state must now introspect, engage these families, and most importantly, act to address their grievances.