PPP nominee Dr Parkash overwhelmed by people’s support

SWAT: Despite western media’s negative portrayal of Pakistan as a potentially dangerous country for minorities, it is noteworthy that the Muslim community in Buner district has demonstrated a supportive stance towards a woman election candidate from the Hindu community.

Their solidarity is reflected through vocal endorsement and the collective prayers for her success, an act observed in mosques and madressahs in the district.

Dr Saveera Parkash, 25, hailing from Daggar tehsil, is contesting the Feb 8 election from PK-25, representing Pakistan Peoples Party.

Her father, Dr Om Parkash, a highly-regarded medical professional in Buner, is affiliated with PPP, sharing its left-wing political ideology.

Her mother Dr Yelena Primakova Parkash is a Christian from Russia.

Buner residents leading election campaign of Hindu community candidate

The candidacy of Dr Saveera serves not only as a testament to the shifting political landscape but also mirrors the inclusive and diverse participation in the democratic process.

Her primary objective in entering the electoral arena is to empower women in rural areas through education. Expressing her vision, she stated, “I am committed to working towards women’s education because it serves as the cornerstone of development.”

“Given that Buner lags in development, particularly with scarce educational opportunities for girls and inadequate facilities, I aim to advocate for women’s education and the establishment of schools and colleges.”

This underscores her dedication to addressing the educational disparities and fostering the region’s development.

She has showed concerns about the polluted environment of Buner due to marble factories and mining, and said it was on her agenda to introduce modern technology in marble industry to help minimise the environmental pollution. “I will try my best to introduce modern mining facilities, especially for mineworkers, and establish basic health units near marble mines,” she said.

Dr Saveera expressed her overwhelming feelings upon witnessing extensive and fervent support from the Muslim community following her decision to enter the electoral race.

She admitted to not anticipating such a widespread and passionate backing from individuals across various demographics, including children, youth and the elderly, who actively participated in her election campaign. “Adults and the elderly offer prayers for my success in mosques, while children extend their support in madressahs, emphasising the depth of support and love I have received from the public,” she shared.

Highlighting the harmonious coexistence in Buner, Dr Saveera remarked that the Hindu community never perceived themselves as a minority, attributing this sentiment to the genuine affection and respect extended by the Muslim community. She pointed out that the widespread backing for her candidacy transcended party lines, with support coming not only from PPP workers but also from supporters of other political parties.

Dr Saveera believes that her potential election would send a resounding message to the world, underscoring the religious harmony prevalent in the country.

Telling about her affiliation with the PPP, she said her father was the staunch supporter of the party due to which the party ideology incorporated in her. “Apart from my father,

I was in love with late Benazir Bhutto when she was elected as prime minister, and the fact that PPP believes in women empowerment,“ she said.

Dr Saveera did her MBBS from Abbottabad International Medical College in 2022, but according to her, when she saw the helplessness of the community around her, especially women, she thought of either joining the civil service by passing the CSS examination or becoming a politician to actively work in policymaking and legislation for marginalised communities.

She said her father had been providing free medical help to the underprivileged, resonating with the philanthropic values embodied by Abdul Sattar Edhi and Mother Teresa.

Dr Saveera highlighted that their commitment to humanitarian causes extended to her family’s medical centre, where students and individuals with disabilities received free medical treatment, emphasising their unwavering dedication to serving the community.

Published in Dawn, January 25th, 2024