Hurdles created to keep BNP-M out of poll: Mengal

QUETTA: Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) President Sardar Akhtar Mengal has alleged that obstacles were created to keep the party out of elections by rejecting a significant number of its candidates’ nomination papers.

Mr Mengal made these allegations while speaking to the media during his visit to Panjgur as part of the party’s election campaign on Saturday.

“Obstacles are still hindering a free election campaign in the constituencies,” he said, adding that despite all hurdles, the BNP-M would continue its election campaign with the support of party workers and public.

“The public looks up to BNP-M for a change,” he said.

“If the elections are conducted in a free environment, the BNP will be victorious in the election,” Mr Mengal said, adding that had the 1970 election results been accepted, there would have been no Bangladesh.

In reply to a question, Mr Mengal said that despite considering itself a nationalist party, the National Party hesitates to include “Baloch” or “Balochistan” in its name due to concerns that ‘influential forces’ may disapprove of such terms.

He also highlighted the case of a former caretaker minister in Balochistan who, despite not being listed in any election, obtained his identity card after December. Surprisin­gly, he was deemed eligible, while individuals with a history of participating in numerous elections were declared ineligible.

Mr Mengal pointed out that although there were 16 MNAs from Balochistan who were more qualified, the high court appointed him as the convener of the committee on missing persons.

Published in Dawn, January 21st, 2024