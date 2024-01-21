DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 21, 2024

Hurdles created to keep BNP-M out of poll: Mengal

Saleem Shahid Published January 21, 2024 Updated January 21, 2024 07:56am

QUETTA: Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) President Sardar Akhtar Mengal has alleged that obstacles were created to keep the party out of elections by rejecting a significant number of its candidates’ nomination papers.

Mr Mengal made these allegations while speaking to the media during his visit to Panjgur as part of the party’s election campaign on Saturday.

“Obstacles are still hindering a free election campaign in the constituencies,” he said, adding that despite all hurdles, the BNP-M would continue its election campaign with the support of party workers and public.

“The public looks up to BNP-M for a change,” he said.

“If the elections are conducted in a free environment, the BNP will be victorious in the election,” Mr Mengal said, adding that had the 1970 election results been accepted, there would have been no Bangladesh.

In reply to a question, Mr Mengal said that despite considering itself a nationalist party, the National Party hesitates to include “Baloch” or “Balochistan” in its name due to concerns that ‘influential forces’ may disapprove of such terms.

He also highlighted the case of a former caretaker minister in Balochistan who, despite not being listed in any election, obtained his identity card after December. Surprisin­gly, he was deemed eligible, while individuals with a history of participating in numerous elections were declared ineligible.

Mr Mengal pointed out that although there were 16 MNAs from Balochistan who were more qualified, the high court appointed him as the convener of the committee on missing persons.

Published in Dawn, January 21st, 2024

Elections 2024
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Olive branch?
Updated 21 Jan, 2024

Olive branch?

It is imperative for the incarcerated PTI chief to clarify that his call for dialogue is not a veiled attempt to negotiate with the establishment.
Israeli intransigence
21 Jan, 2024

Israeli intransigence

ONE of the key factors that has fuelled Palestinian rage over the past few decades is the consistent Israeli denial...
A controversial legacy
21 Jan, 2024

A controversial legacy

THE oft-turbulent tenure of Zaka Ashraf as the country’s cricket chief is over, with the Pakistan Cricket Board...
What’s the plan?
Updated 20 Jan, 2024

What’s the plan?

Whichever party goes on to form the next govt will face steep challenges during a period of painful social and economic adjustment.
External challenges
20 Jan, 2024

External challenges

ALONG with fixing the economy and addressing the political polarisation, the new administration that takes charge...
Poison in the air
20 Jan, 2024

Poison in the air

CLEANING UP Pakistan’s toxic air is a daunting task, and demands a holistic approach and comprehensive policy...