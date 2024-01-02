Akhtar Mengal alleges conspiracy behind rejection of nominations

QUETTA: President of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M), Sardar Akhtar Mengal, has said that a well-planned conspiracy led to the rejection of his and other party candidates’ nomination papers, pushing them into a tight spot.

However, he announced that the party’s central committee and cabinet have decided to approach the election tribunal and the Supreme Court to challenge the rejection of nomination papers. If justice is not served, the matter will be taken to the people of Balochistan, he added.

Speaking at a press conference alongside senior vice president Sajid Tareen, Akhtar Langove, Prince Musa Jan, Maqbool Lehri, and other party candidates on Monday, he asserted that the party would not back down on Balochistan’s issues.

He said the party would continue its political and democratic struggle to uphold the Constitution and the supremacy of democratic institutions.

Decides to approach election tribunal and Supreme Court for relief

“The party’s central committee and cabinet held a meeting on Sunday and decided to approach the tribunal and Supreme Court to seek justice.

“Otherwise, we will go to the court of the people,” he stated.

Referring to the 2018 elections, the BNP President pointed out that if the Aqama was an issue, it existed when he contested earlier.

Mr Mengal emphasised that attempts to impose artificial leadership on Balochistan by sidelining the genuine representatives of the people would not be allowed at any cost.

“The BNP has been voicing concerns for Balochistan and its issues, including the missing persons’ problem, at the national and provincial assemblies. That’s why institutions aim to sideline BNP, leading to this charade of nomination rejections.”

Mr Mengal cited events in the Sariab area of the provincial capital, stating that state institutions are reaching people’s doors and inquiring about their voting preferences.

Discussing the caretaker government, Mr Mengal remarked that their role was to conduct free and fair elections in 90 days and then step down. However, after resigning a day before the election schedule and appointing favourable returning officers, they are now contesting elections.

In response to a question, he mentioned that the caretaker government, engaging with people who have taken to the mountains, fails to comprehend the reasons behind it.

“I recall what [retired Gen] Musharraf said when Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti’s house was targeted, and he went to the mountains. Those in power have yet to come to their senses.”

Mr Mengal underscored that major political parties in Pakistan have never prioritised Balochistan, and the ongoing charade aims to bring favourable individuals to the assemblies.

It should be noted that the nominations of Mr Mengal for two national assembly seats and a provincial constituency were rejected because of a UAE Aqama.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2024