DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 21, 2024

Lawyer held for slogans against PML-N leaders

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 21, 2024 Updated January 21, 2024 07:21am

LAHORE: Police on Saturday arrested a young lawyer affiliated to the PTI for chanting slogans against PML-N leaders Marriyum Aurangzeb and Javed Latif on the premises of the anti-terrorism court.

Both leaders came to the court to attend the hearing of a case registered during the PTI government in Punjab.

The lawyer, on seeing the PML-N leaders, started chanting slogans against them and in favour of PTI former chairman Imran Khan.

The lawyer ignored repeated warnings by the police personnel against political sloganeering on the court premises. Consequently, the police arrested the lawyer and shifted him to the Racecourse police station.

Earlier, the court heard final arguments of the defence counsel on the acquittal applications of the suspects. The court directed the prosecution to present its arguments on Jan 22.

The case was registered against senior PML-N leaders Ms Aurangzeb and Mr Latif in Lahore on Sept 19, 2022, for allegedly ‘using religion to instill and spread hatred’ against PTI chief and former prime minister Imran Khan.

The FIR was filed by a prayer leader at a local mosque situated within the jurisdiction of Lahore’s Green Town police station.

The complainant alleged that he came across a press conference of PML-N’s Mr Latif on Sept 14, 2022, in which he hurled disturbing accusations at Mr Khan in the name of religion.

The PTV managing director and controller programme had also been nominated in the case, as the complaint said the presser was shown on PTV.

The complainant said Mr Latif accused the PTI chief of ‘attacking the basic principles of Islam’ by ‘supporting’ the Ahmediyya community during his tenure.

Published in Dawn, January 21st, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Olive branch?
Updated 21 Jan, 2024

Olive branch?

It is imperative for the incarcerated PTI chief to clarify that his call for dialogue is not a veiled attempt to negotiate with the establishment.
Israeli intransigence
21 Jan, 2024

Israeli intransigence

ONE of the key factors that has fuelled Palestinian rage over the past few decades is the consistent Israeli denial...
A controversial legacy
21 Jan, 2024

A controversial legacy

THE oft-turbulent tenure of Zaka Ashraf as the country’s cricket chief is over, with the Pakistan Cricket Board...
What’s the plan?
Updated 20 Jan, 2024

What’s the plan?

Whichever party goes on to form the next govt will face steep challenges during a period of painful social and economic adjustment.
External challenges
20 Jan, 2024

External challenges

ALONG with fixing the economy and addressing the political polarisation, the new administration that takes charge...
Poison in the air
20 Jan, 2024

Poison in the air

CLEANING UP Pakistan’s toxic air is a daunting task, and demands a holistic approach and comprehensive policy...