PM Kakar thinks media in Pakistan ‘freer’ than in the West

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Wednesday said that the media in Pakistan was “freer” than in the West, saying that latter was under “stricter regulations”.

The premier made the remarks in an interview with CNBC on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum. During the interview, Kakar talked about the economic outlook for the country, the upcoming election and charges against ex-premier Imran Khan.

Asked about concerns regarding the upcoming elections being “rigged”, the premier said critics should first let the polls take place first after which the conduct could be questioned.

“First they said, we are not going to have elections. Now, when we are having an election, they are saying, oh, it is one of the most rigged elections in the history,” he said.

Kakar said that there would be international observers as well as foreign and domestic media reporting on the polls. “Let them then report and decide, whether it was rigged or not that rigged,” he said.

Asked whether the media was free and fair in Pakistan, the premier said, “I think so even freer than the Western media. If you do the comparison, the Western media is probably under more stricter regulations than the media in Pakistan.”

Commenting further on the topic of elections, Kakar said that hopefully February 8 the people of the country would exercise their right to vote. He termed the holding of polls a “constitutional requirement”, saying that “everyone was committed to that date”.

