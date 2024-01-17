DAWN.COM Logo

Albanian govt appoints Pakistani national as its National Economic Council member

January 17, 2024
Tahseen Sayed. — X/tahseensayed

ISLAMABAD: The Albanian government has appointed Ms Tahseen Sayed, a Pakistani national, as a member of its National Economic Council (NEC).

The appointment was made by Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, who heads the NEC.

The council members include senior government ministers, largest private sector taxpayers, representatives of business organisations and renowned foreign economic experts.

The Albanian NEC, established by law in 2014, is the highest economic policy and advisory forum of Albanian government where dialogue and consultations take place between government and the private sector.

The forum’s inaugural session was held on Jan 11, 2024.

Ms Sayed, a development professional, has served in leadership roles with the World Bank in South Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America and the Caribbean.

Prior to her retirement, she was the senior-most Pakistani national in the World Bank. She is currently an adviser to multilateral agencies on Pakistan’s development priorities.

She is also Albania’s first Honorary Consul in Islamabad.

