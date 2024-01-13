Pakistani-American woman mayor makes history

Fauzia Janjua

WASHINGTON: Fauzia Janjua, a Pakistani-American, has made history by becoming the first Muslim and South Asian woman to serve as the mayor of Mount Laurel in New Jersey.

At her swearing-in ceremony at the Township Hall last week, Ms Janjua, accompanied by her family, proudly held a copy of the Holy Quran, emphasising the cultural diversity of her heritage.

Assemblywoman Carol Murphy, a New Jersey state representative, administered the oath of office to Ms Janjua, who expressed deep pride in her Pakistani roots.

“I am honoured to be the first Pakistani and Muslim woman mayor in the history of Mount Laurel. It’s a matter of pride for myself and the entire Pakistani community,” she told reporters after the ceremony.

Born in the US after her father’s migration in the 1970s, Ms Janjua highlighted her commitment to community service. Her dedication to improving lives led her to establish an NGO.

“My commitment to community service has been a lifelong passion, focusing on teaching prisoners and underprivileged children,” she said.

Ms Janjua said she established her NGO with an aim to improve people’s lives.

“Reflecting on my political journey, it all began at a state governor’s party where a woman recognised my potential for leadership,” she added. “With that encouragement, I embarked on this path, ultimately achieving the historic position of mayor.”

Beyond her political responsibilities, Ms Janjua has actively worked to showcase positive aspects of Muslim culture to the world. Leveraging her role as Deputy Mayor, she has promoted understanding and appreciation, contributing to the diverse tapestry of Mount Laurel’s community.

Her remarks at the swearing-in ceremony emphasized the need to celebrate all cultural events together, showcasing the rich heritage of Mount Laurel’s community.

“We have celebrated cultural events like Juneteenth and the holiday tradition of the Menorah and Eid, showcasing the rich tapestry of our community’s heritage,” she said.

Mayor Janjua expressed anticipation of future achievements and praised the municipality’s diversity since she first assumed a council seat in 2021.

Nikitas Moustakas, selected as the municipality’s Deputy Mayor, also highlighted the positive efforts of the community, including streamlined communications, investments for the whole community, park and recreation improvements, and support for small businesses.

Both Ms Janjua and Mr Moustakas received standing ovations and vocal support from the standing-room-only crowd at the meeting.

Assemblywoman Carol Murphy, who administered their oaths, said that the selection of Ms Janjua and Mr Moustakas fulfilled a commitment to make Mount Laurel Township more diverse, stronger, and community-friendly.

Councilman Stephen Steglik, Mount Laurel’s immediate past mayor, encouraged Ms Janjua and Mr Moustakas, expressing confidence in the community’s support during both ups and downs.

As Ms Janjua takes on the role of mayor, her journey reflects not only personal achievement but also a commitment to fostering inclusivity and diversity in Mount Laurel.

The New Jersey media, while commenting on her success, pointed out that her story serves as an inspiration, highlighting the power of an individual to make a positive impact on the communities.

Ms Janjua’s historic role opens doors for further representation and highlights the importance of embracing and celebrating the diverse backgrounds that con-tribute to the vibrant fabric of Mount Laurel.

January 13th, 2024