Beleaguered PTI launches election campaign with Karachi Seaview rally

• Hundreds of activists and supporters gather at the venue despite blockades

• Workers interrupted Sher Marwat’s speech, claimed irregularities in party ticket distribution

• Party spokesperson claims police picked up many workers in Safoora

KARACHI: In the face of challenges after losing its iconic poll symbol ‘bat’ following a Supreme Court ruling that also rendered hundreds of its election candidates independent, the beleaguered Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on Sunday launched its election campaign in Karachi where its senior vice president Sher Afzal Marwat vowed to build the momentum for polls and stage a rally in Hyderabad on Monday (today).

Addressing the hundreds of party workers, who reached the venue after crossing all blockades and hurdles erected by authorities and local administration without mentioning any particular reason, the PTI leader said the city chapter of the party had proved that “despite harassment, abduction and operation, it would clean sweep the Feb 8 elections in the city and across the country”.

The workers of the PTI, which had announced the rally a couple of days ago, met with surprise on Sunday morning when they were denied access to Seaview as roads leading to their destination were blocked by the authorities, who had put containers on thoroughfares and parked buses, trucks and water bowsers in the middle of roads to stop people from participating in the rally.

A PTI spokesperson blamed the police authorities and the caretaker administration of deliberately harassing party workers and depriving them of their constitutional right of staging political activities, adding that other parties were freely driving their election campaigns without any fear.

On Sunday morning, a large number of PTI workers, including women and children, reached Seaview after crossing the hurdles and blockades to welcome Advocate Marwat in a charged atmosphere.

“We have launched our campaign today as we are not giving up despite the fact that our symbol has been snatched from us illegally,” Mr Marwat said.

“We are holding a rally in Hyderabad tomorrow and now it is your duty [PTI workers] to reach out every single voter and help them understand the new dynamics. Help them understand the situation as new and separate symbols have been allotted to our candidates and make sure that they vote for the skipper [Imran Khan],” he said.

He claimed after every few days PTI workers were picked up by police and many were facing false charges only for campaigning for party candidates.

“The situation is turning worst with each passing day as every day we hear about our workers and their illegal detention. This must stop now, “ he said, adding: “I salute PTI Karachi workers. You have really proved today that no one can defeat you, your party and your skipper. So keep your spirits high and don’t give up.”

Workers raise complaints

A PTI supporter waves the party flag during a rally ahead of the general elections in Karachi, Pakistan on Jan 14, 2024. — Reuters

During his address, dozens of PTI workers also started chanting slogans and interrupted him and complained about ‘irregularities’ in distribution of party tickets in Karachi for the Feb 8 elections.

Advocate Marwat calmed them down and said that he ‘agreed’ with their grievances and would convey their concerns to the top leadership.

However, Mr Marwat appealed to them to keep these issues aside and keep their focus on ‘big day of Feb 8’.

Later in the evening, police allegedly detained some PTI workers and laid a siege to the residence of party’s Karachi general secretary Rehman Mahesar in Safoora to disrupt a workers’ convention.

PTI-Karachi spokesperson Falak Almas said party leader Sher Afzal Marwat was supposed to address the workers’ convention, but heavy police contingents already deployed there ‘detained’ scores of the workers.

However, East SSP Syed Irfan Bahadur denied the arrest of any PTI workers.

Published in Dawn, January 15th, 2024