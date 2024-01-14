DAWN.COM Logo

PTI says workers arrested in Karachi ahead of convention, police deny claim

Imtiaz Ali Published January 14, 2024 Updated January 14, 2024 11:15pm
This screenshot from a video shared by the PTI on social media platform X shows police officials detaining an unidentified man. — Via PTI/X
The PTI on Sunday accused Karachi police of arresting several party workers ahead of a workers’ convention at the residence of a party leader in Safoora Goth area, a claim which the police denied.

The party posted a video on X (previously Twitter) which showed policemen forcibly entering Mahesar House — the residence of a party leader — and detaining an unidentified individual. The party labelled the police action a “raid”.

Subsequently, PTI’s Sher Afzal Marwat — who had addressed a PTI rally at Seaview earlier today — urged party supporters to gather at Al Asif Square ahead of the convention.

He alleged that police had surrounded Mahesar House and arrested around 25 workers from outside the residence. “I urge all workers to reach Mahesar House, and if we gather in significant numbers, the police won’t be able to resist us,” he said.

He stated that the PTI did not require any permission to hold a convention on a private property. “I need your help, so I urge you to come here,” he appealed to party members.

Meanwhile, PTI Karachi spokesperson Falak Almas told Dawn.com that Marwat was scheduled to address a workers’ convention at Mahesar House, which she said was the residence of PTI Karachi’s General Secretary Advocate Rehman Mahesar.

Almas asserted that the police, who were already stationed there, had detained numerous workers, preventing them from reaching the venue. She alleged that the police were awaiting Marwat’s arrival to apprehend him.

However, East Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Syed Irfan Bahadur denied that any PTI worker was arrested and refuted claims about police intending to arrest Marwat.

Asked whether police also took any action against the party’s rally at Seaview, South Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Asad Raza told Dawn.com that law enforcers did not create any restrictions or obstacles.

“The police permitted them to exercise their freedom of speech and freedom of assembly, allowing them to gather in a peaceful and democratic manner. The rally took place, and participants dispersed peacefully,” he said.

