Rawalpindi’s 6th Road metro station likely to get functional tomorrow

Aamir Yasin Published January 14, 2024 Updated January 14, 2024 10:06am

RAWALPINDI: Eight months on, the 6th Road Metro Bus Station that was damaged on May 9 by protesters following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan will become functional on Monday.

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi is scheduled to visit the garrison city tomorrow to inaugurate three projects: the Business Facilitation Centre, the upgradation of the Rawalpindi Municipal Library, and the repair work at the 6th Road Metro Bus Station.

The renovation of the metro station by the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) was supposed to be completed by December-end at the cost of Rs99 million, but the project faced slight delays.

The bus station was damaged by the protestors on May 9 after the arrest of former premier Imran Khan in a corruption case. The protestors had entered the station during the riots and set it on fire.

Accordingly, a committee was constituted by the commissioner to inspect the metro stations damaged on May 9. The inspection committee submitted its report on May 14, 2023.

Based on the inspection report, Punjab Masstransit Authority (PMA) approached the RDA with a request to proceed with the restoration of the 6th Road Metro Bus Station.

Caretaker CM’s visit

Sources said the renovation was likely to be completed by Sunday and on Monday, the station would be inaugurated by the caretaker chief minister. According to Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha, the caretaker chief minister would also inaugurate the business facilitation centre in the garrison city. “The aim of setting up the centre is to provide the regulatory procedures carried out by various departments under one roof. The formalities before starting any business will be fulfilled here, as part of this one-window operation,” he said. He expressed hope that this would not only save them from the hassle of visiting various departments but would also save their time in obtaining NOCs.

He said this would be the first business facilitation centre in Rawalpindi. “It will help generate economic activities in this area which will eventually help people in getting employment opportunities at the local level,” he claimed. He said that with the establishment of this centre, people who want to do business in other divisions, can also get NOC by applying at the centre.

Speaking about the third project, Mr Chatha said that the 145-year-old Rawalpindi Municipal Library was being upgraded for Rs9 million. An e-library is also being set up to help the students. “Books for ‘competitive’ exams are also being provided and the students preparing for the Public Service Commission exams would able to prepare their exams without any hurdle,” he said, adding that there would be computers available at the library.

Published in Dawn, January 14th, 2024

