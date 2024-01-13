‘Panicked’ by ‘N’ decision, Q-League breaks alliance

LAHORE: Baffled by the PML-N decision of not ‘honouring’ the seat adjustment formula, PML-Q has accused the former of practising double standards and decided to go solo in the Feb 8 elections.

Since PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif visited PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Dec 6, there was a buzz that both parties would go into the polls as an alliance and the former would not field its candidates on four National Assembly and eight Punjab Assembly constituencies to keep the field open for PML-Q.

However, PML-N only decided not to field its candidates against Chaudhry Shujaat’s sons Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Chaudhry Shafay Hussain (in Gujrat), irking the Q-League.

The PML-Q leaders immediately held a meeting and decided to break the electoral alliance with PML-N. However, the Sharifs are said to be trying to address their concerns.

‘Q’ accuses PML-N of having double standards; ‘N’ trying to remove Chaudhrys’ concerns

Visibly perturbed over the new situation, Chaudhry Salik tweeted that “the PML-N should also issue its party tickets to its candidates against me and my brother Chaudhry Shafay Hussain as we are ready for the electoral clash without any seat adjustment with the PML-N”.

“The PML-Q candidates are standing tall with the party and the party will reciprocate by standing with them and go ahead against the PML-N in elections,” Mr Salik wrote.

Giving details of the understanding, PML-Q Punjab general secretary Shafay Hussain recalled that senior leaders of the two parties had held detailed discussions on the issue and thrashed out all constituencies district-wise and agreed that PML-N would leave four NA and eight PA constituencies open for the Q-League but now it has backed out of the agreement.

“The PML-N leaders’ team comprising Rana Sanaullah, Ayaz Sadiq, Atta Tarar and Azam Nazir Tarar had committed to leave four NA and eight PA seats open, but the PML-N abruptly fielded its candidates on all the seats leaving our candidates shocked and alarmed,” Mr Shafay said.

Asserting that PML-N did not convey anything about its change of heart, Mr Shafay said that PML-Q candidates panicked and an impression seemed going down the party ranks that the Q-League leaders only entered into the deal for their personal benefit, which was not acceptable at all.

Immediately, the PML-Q general secretary said, the party decided that all candidates, including those on hold, should gear up to contest the elections. He said the party might contest elections from at least 12 seats.

He said Salik Hussain was running for an NA seat and he himself for a PA seat from Gujrat.

He further said that PML-Q had identified seats for adjustment in Gujrat, Jhang, Sialkot and Bahawalpur.

Responding to the PML-Q ‘threat’ to sever the electoral alliance, PML-N deputy secretary general Attaullah Tarar said the party had approached the PML-Q and is trying to placate its leadership.

“Award of tickets is a difficult stage…however, there has been no deadlock as we are positive that the concerns of the Q-League will be addressed and it will go along with the PML-N,” he added. While PML-N has left two NA and as many PA seats open for PML-Q, a PML-N leader said Q-League leaders were demanding more seats for national and provincial assemblies, which in a current situation was not possible.

“In comparison with the IPP, we have rather generously accommodated the PML-Q,” a PML-N leader told Dawn on Thursday.

The PML-Q had not finalised its candidates to field in national and provincial assemblies’ constituencies till the filing of this report late in the night.

“The PML-Q candidates list is not finalised yet,” Shafay Hussain told Dawn.

