PM Kakar orders expediting privatisation of PIA

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has issued directives to expedite the privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and the outsourcing of airports’ operations.

In a meeting with the adviser on aviation, retired air marshal Farhat Hussain, on Tuesday, the PM emphasised transparency during the privatisation process.

PM Kakar said the privatisation of state-owned enterprises was a priority for his government to save the national exchequer from further financial losses.

The country’s aviation industry has an immense potential for growth through investment, the caretaker PM said as he called for expedited outsourcing of airport operations to improve services.

Assures Unicef of support in implementation of welfare projects

The aviation adviser briefed the PM about his ministry’s performance and the reforms undertaken.

Unicef delegation meets PM

Later, during a meeting with the Unicef representative in Pakistan, Abdullah Fadil, the PM assured him of the caretaker government’s full support for launching public welfare projects in Pakistan.

“The government will provide all possible facilities to Unicef for launching welfare projects in education, health and other sectors,” the PM said.

The Unicef representative apprised the prime minister about projects worth around $1 billion initiated by the Unicef Pakistan body during the last five years.

These projects have been implemented in a range of fields, including humanitarian aid, clean drinking water, food supply, education and health.

Published in Dawn, January 10th, 2024