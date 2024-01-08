Afghan PM meets JUI-F’s Fazlur Rehman, says Kabul ‘does not intend to harm Pakistan’

Afghanistan Prime Minister Mullah Hasan Akhund on Monday told Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman that Kabul “did not intend to harm” Pakistan or any other country.

The Afghan premier passed these remarks during a meeting with an 11-member delegation led by Fazl, who arrived in Kabul a day earlier on the Afghan interim government’s invitation. The trip is the JUI-F’s first visit to the neighbouring country since the Taliban takeover in 2021.

A statement issued by the Afghan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid today quoted Mullah Hasan as saying that the “Islamic Emirate will not allow anyone to pose a threat to any country”.

The Afghan PM described the role of religious scholars as very important to resolve problems and remove misunderstandings between Islamabad and Kabul, it said.

The Taliban leader also called for a halt to what he called Pakistan authorities’ “brutal” policy against Afghan refugees. “Such kind of behaviour does not solve the problems but leads to mistrust,” the statement quoted Mullah Hasan as saying.

Meanwhile, Afghan acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi — who also attended the meeting — mentioned “the problems of Afghan traders” and the issues created by Pakistani officials in transit trade and exports.

Muttaqi was quoted as saying that “trade and bilateral economic issues should not be sacrificed for political purposes”.

The statement said Fazl described the “victory of the Islamic Emirate against the invasion as a major success and congratulated the people of Afghanistan”.

The JUI-F chief also hoped that the Islamic system in Afghanistan would be further strengthened, which would have a positive impact on the Islamic world.

“The purpose of my visit is to remove misunderstandings between the two countries,” Fazl was quoted as saying. Further, both sides called for joint efforts to find solutions to the persisting problems in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Separately, a statement issued by the JUI-F media cell after the meeting said Fazl stressed on finding ways of cooperation between the two countries in politics, economy, trade and mutual development.

He also maintained that the JUI-F had raised its voice in protest against the deportation of Afghan nationals. “We consider this kind of behaviour wrong and a cause of problems between the two countries,” the statement quoted Fazl as saying.

The meeting between the JUI-F chief and Afghan leaders comes at a time when relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have suffered due to a spike in terrorist attacks, mostly claimed by the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban.

Earlier today, five cops were martyred and 27 people were injured in a blast near a police van in the Mamund tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district. The attack was claimed by the TTP.

Islamabad has stated that the TTP and other groups use Afghan soil against Pakistan. While the Afghan Taliban have denied the charge, authorities remain unconvinced and have demanded action against the TTP, its sanctuaries, and the handover of its leaders.

The ties between the two neighbours took a further hit when Pakistan started deporting illegal Afghans. Nearly half a million undocumented Afghans have so far left Pakistan since November 1, last year.

‘Visit to help decrease misunderstandings’

On Sunday, Afghanistan Deputy Prime Minister Maulvi Abdul Kabir welcomed the visiting delegation, headed by Fazl, and hoped that the visit would help decrease misunderstandings between the two countries.

A statement issued by the office of the Afghan deputy PM thanked Pakistan for hosting Afghan refugees and supporting Afghans during the fight against the erstwhile Soviet Union.

“The Islamic Emirate desires good relations with all neighbouring countries especially Pakistan, based on mutual respect,” the statement quoted Maulvi Kabir as saying.

He assured the delegation that there would be no threat to anyone from the Afghan soil. “There should be discussions on realities instead of claims and propaganda in the media,” the Taliban leader said.

He also demanded an end to the mistreatment and forced deportation of Afghan refugees. Maulvi Kabir further hoped that Fazl would convey Afghanistan’s message to Pakistan that the former desired peace and stability in the region and would not allow anyone to use Afghan soil against anyone.

Separately, the statement quoted the JUI-F chief as saying that differences should be resolved through dialogue. “We should cooperate with each other and both countries must take advantage of commonalities,” Fazl added.