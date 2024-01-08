PML-N, PPP should move no-trust motion against Senate chairman if they oppose resolution seeking poll delay: PTI’s Abro

PTI Senator Saifullah Abro has stated that the PPP and PML-N should move a no-confidence motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani if both parties opposed the recent passage of a resolution seeking to delay the February 8 general elections.

A thinly-attended session of the upper house of parliament on Friday had become the talk of the town after it adopted a resolution, albeit a non-binding one, seeking the postponement of the general elections over security and bad weather concerns.

The widely panned resolution, which was not initially scheduled for discussion, was introduced by independent Senator Dilawar Khan and received support primarily from Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) senators.

However, it also appeared to have the tacit support of some other parties, and the absence of lawmakers from mainstream political parties raised several questions.

PPP Senator Bahramand Tangi not only kept silent at the time of the voice vote, but also delivered a speech stressing the need for peace before polls. He was later issued a show-cause notice by his party for deviating from its policy.

The passage of the resolution was subsequently condemned by politicians and lawyers, who termed it a “conspiracy against democracy” and asserted that polls be held on time.

Appearing on Dawn News programme ‘Doosra Rukh’ on Saturday night, Abro was asked whether the PTI had developed a strategy in this regard.

“Why would we support that elections are postponed?” he asked. He said that the PML-N had not released any statement against the delay polls, and only one of its senators had spoken on the issue in the Senate.

On the other hand, Abro said, the PPP had taken a stand. He said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was appearing on the media to assert that elections would take place on Feb 8.

He also noted that Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan had submitted a fresh resolution, urging that polls should be conducted on time.

“So we will support that elections take place on Feb 8. We have been saying that elections should take place for one year,” Abro said.

He said that if PML-N and PPP thought that the resolution seeking delay in polls was wrong, then they parties should bring forward a no-confidence motion against the Senate chairman.

“The PTI will support it,” he said, adding that Sanjrani hardly had “seven to eight votes”.

He noted that there were only two months remaining for the tenure of the current Senate. “The way he has disrespected the Senate […] at least two months can be saved […] If they [PML-N and PPP] have the guts, then bring a motion against him.”