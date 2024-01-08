DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 08, 2024

PML-N, PPP should move no-trust motion against Senate chairman if they oppose resolution seeking poll delay: PTI’s Abro

Nadir Guramani Published January 8, 2024 Updated January 8, 2024 02:47pm
PTI Senator Saifullah Abro. — DawnNewsTV
PTI Senator Saifullah Abro. — DawnNewsTV

PTI Senator Saifullah Abro has stated that the PPP and PML-N should move a no-confidence motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani if both parties opposed the recent passage of a resolution seeking to delay the February 8 general elections.

A thinly-attended session of the upper house of parliament on Friday had become the talk of the town after it adopted a resolution, albeit a non-binding one, seeking the postponement of the general elections over security and bad weather concerns.

The widely panned resolution, which was not initially scheduled for discussion, was introduced by independent Senator Dilawar Khan and received support primarily from Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) senators.

However, it also appeared to have the tacit support of some other parties, and the absence of lawmakers from mainstream political parties raised several questions.

PPP Senator Bahramand Tangi not only kept silent at the time of the voice vote, but also delivered a speech stressing the need for peace before polls. He was later issued a show-cause notice by his party for deviating from its policy.

The passage of the resolution was subsequently condemned by politicians and lawyers, who termed it a “conspiracy against democracy” and asserted that polls be held on time.

Appearing on Dawn News programme ‘Doosra Rukh’ on Saturday night, Abro was asked whether the PTI had developed a strategy in this regard.

“Why would we support that elections are postponed?” he asked. He said that the PML-N had not released any statement against the delay polls, and only one of its senators had spoken on the issue in the Senate.

On the other hand, Abro said, the PPP had taken a stand. He said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was appearing on the media to assert that elections would take place on Feb 8.

He also noted that Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan had submitted a fresh resolution, urging that polls should be conducted on time.

“So we will support that elections take place on Feb 8. We have been saying that elections should take place for one year,” Abro said.

He said that if PML-N and PPP thought that the resolution seeking delay in polls was wrong, then they parties should bring forward a no-confidence motion against the Senate chairman.

“The PTI will support it,” he said, adding that Sanjrani hardly had “seven to eight votes”.

He noted that there were only two months remaining for the tenure of the current Senate. “The way he has disrespected the Senate […] at least two months can be saved […] If they [PML-N and PPP] have the guts, then bring a motion against him.”

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Improving visibility
Updated 08 Jan, 2024

Improving visibility

Pakistan should embrace comprehensive strategies to turn challenges posed by fog into opportunities for growth and innovation.
Sombre outlook
08 Jan, 2024

Sombre outlook

THE latest edition of the United Nations’ World Economic Situation and Prospects report for 2024 has painted a...
Selective outrage
08 Jan, 2024

Selective outrage

THE fact that India has not been included in the list of countries ‘of particular concern’ in the context of...
Commendable work
07 Jan, 2024

Commendable work

Work of appellate tribunals is commendable as it restores sense of fairness after the ugliness that marred the start of electoral process.
Paradigm shift
07 Jan, 2024

Paradigm shift

IN the complex tapestry of international relations, the role of a nation’s Foreign Office (FO) is pivotal....
Slaying antiquity
07 Jan, 2024

Slaying antiquity

HISTORY and heritage have been contested areas in Pakistan – myopic segments either hatch false narratives and...