‘Conspiracy against democracy’: Politicos, lawyers condemn Senate resolution seeking delay in Feb 8 polls

A resolution, seeking to delay the February 8 general election, passed by the Senate on Friday was condemned by politicians and lawyers, who termed it a “conspiracy against democracy” and asserted that polls be held on time.

The non-binding resolution was moved by independent Senator Dilawar Khan during a session with only 15 lawmakers in attendance. The Upper House of the Parliament has a total of 100 members.

In a statement, PPP’s Senator Taj Haider condemned the resolution and termed it a “conspiracy against democracy”. He said that a “bomb was dropped” on the upper house of Parliament.

He also blasted Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani for “playing a conspiratorial role today” and making the Senate the “conspiracy’s base”.

Haider said the resolution was not on today’s agenda, adding that a motion would be tabled to reject today’s resolution.

PPP’s Naveed Qamar also “strongly condemned the attempt to postpone polls through a senate resolution in the waning minutes of the session”.

“The PPP strongly believes in the Constitution and following the electoral process,” he said.

Holding a press conference in Karachi on the issue, PPP Senator Sherry Rehman reiterated the same. She said that the party had a clear stance on timely elections and that there should be uncertainty in the country.

She said she was issuing the clarification on PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardaro’s instructions, adding that the party had not supported any delay in holding general elections.

Rehman said no senior PPP leader was present in the Senate when the resolution was passed and it did not have any party leader’s signatures.

She said the PPP was aware the country was going through difficult times but the Constitution, the law and the Supreme Court’s orders still needed to be kept in mind.

“There is no confusion on the path ahead,” she said.

Rehman asserted that with only a few Senators present at the time, the resolution “does not have any legal status”. She further said that a resolution was not a law and could represent the Senate’s will due to a lack of quorum.

Similarly, PTI’s Barrister Gohar Khan said: “A resolution of 14 senators based on their personal opinions, has no legal or binding force in the constitutional process of holding general elections.

“Elections must take place on time and Supreme Court to enforce its orders and observations regarding February 8 elections.”

The PTI said it would not “tolerate even a single day’s delay in holding elections” and implored the Supreme Court to take action on the issue.

PTI leader Taimur Jhagra said the resolution’s passing was “both shocking and disgraceful”.

“If so many of us are standing the heat in the kitchen, why can’t others stand the cold in February?” he questioned.

PML-N stalwart Javed Latif said the desire to postpone the elections through the resolution would not be fulfilled and the party strongly opposed the development.

“We will not allow the election to be delayed even for a moment. We are standing in front of all kinds of conspiracies,” he said.

Jamaat-i-Islami emir Sirajul Haq said people could not be deprived of their fundamental right to elect their representatives via transparent elections.

He said the resolution was “a conspiracy against the country and democracy”.

“Postponing elections due to unrest in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be tantamount to surrendering arms to those spreading unrest,” he added.

Commenting on the resolution, analyst Arifa Noor told Dawn News that while it came as a surprise to everyone, such a move was expected.

“It was predicted that something like this would happen, and now it has. Whether this holds any importance or not, we don’t know,” she said.

While talking to the media, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Secretary Syed Ali Imran said the resolution had no worth since the house lacked quorum.

He asserted that the polls would definitely go ahead on Feb 8 and the SCBA stood by the apex court’s order on no further election delays.

Lawyer Abdul Moiz Jaferii told Dawn.com that the resolution had exposed those who “tabled it, voted for it, allowed for it to be tabled and the people they thought they were appeasing by doing all this”.

He added that it had “no value other than this self-exposure”.

Lawyer Muhammad Ahmad Pansota said the “opinion” passed today was “unconstitutional” since it violated numerous constitutional articles and provisions mandating the holding of elections.

“It is also violative of the basic spirit of the Constitution,” he said.

“The same senator that pushed for the trial of civilians in military courts now wants elections to be delayed,” lawyer Rida Hosain said.

She added that it was the Constitution that determined when elections were to be held, “not senators passing utterly disgraceful and undemocratic resolutions”.

Advocate Usama Khawar said the resolution was “improper both constitutionally and politically” and could be “construed as an attempt to improperly influence the Supreme Court”.

Explaining further, he said it was an improper demand because the Senate should demand the formation of the highest political and representative institutions such as the five assemblies instead of a delay.

Lawyer Ayman Zafar said that with the elections just around the corner, the resolution “not only creates heightened uncertainty in a nation in dire need of political clarity but also illustrates a perceived disregard for the judgement of the honourable Supreme Court”.

“The country longs for peace and political stability, elements that can only be ensured through timely elections.”