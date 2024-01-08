PML-N leaders discuss poll strategy with Shehbaz

LAHORE: Various leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz called on party president Shehbaz Sharif here on Sunday and discussed strategy for the forthcoming general election.

Those who met with the former prime minister included Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Khawaja Salman Rafiq, Mian Javed Latif, Mian Atta Manika, Malik Afzal Khokhar, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, Dr Zulfikar Bhatti, Sardar Irfan Dogar, Malik Saiful Mulook Khokhar, Tufail Jutt and Ashraf Jutt.

Mr Sharif appreciated the enthusiasm of the party workers and leaders regarding the preparations for the general elections.

He said that Feb 8 elections would prove to be the starting point of Pakistan’s development. He said that after coming into power, the party would take revolutionary measures to save the people from inflation. He said that the voters knew that only the PML-N and Nawaz Sharif fulfilled the promises made during elections and all others cheated them.

He said the PML-N government would restore trust of the financial institutions, investors as well as the general public in Pakistan and would balance the economic policy, and take both the people and financial institutions together.

Published in Dawn, January 8th, 2024