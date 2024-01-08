DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 08, 2024

PML-N leaders discuss poll strategy with Shehbaz

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 8, 2024 Updated January 8, 2024 09:52am

LAHORE: Various leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz called on party president Shehbaz Sharif here on Sunday and discussed strategy for the forthcoming general election.

Those who met with the former prime minister included Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Khawaja Salman Rafiq, Mian Javed Latif, Mian Atta Manika, Malik Afzal Khokhar, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, Dr Zulfikar Bhatti, Sardar Irfan Dogar, Malik Saiful Mulook Khokhar, Tufail Jutt and Ashraf Jutt.

Mr Sharif appreciated the enthusiasm of the party workers and leaders regarding the preparations for the general elections.

He said that Feb 8 elections would prove to be the starting point of Pakistan’s development. He said that after coming into power, the party would take revolutionary measures to save the people from inflation. He said that the voters knew that only the PML-N and Nawaz Sharif fulfilled the promises made during elections and all others cheated them.

He said the PML-N government would restore trust of the financial institutions, investors as well as the general public in Pakistan and would balance the economic policy, and take both the people and financial institutions together.

Published in Dawn, January 8th, 2024

Elections 2024
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Improving visibility
Updated 08 Jan, 2024

Improving visibility

Pakistan should embrace comprehensive strategies to turn challenges posed by fog into opportunities for growth and innovation.
Sombre outlook
08 Jan, 2024

Sombre outlook

THE latest edition of the United Nations’ World Economic Situation and Prospects report for 2024 has painted a...
Selective outrage
08 Jan, 2024

Selective outrage

THE fact that India has not been included in the list of countries ‘of particular concern’ in the context of...
Commendable work
07 Jan, 2024

Commendable work

Work of appellate tribunals is commendable as it restores sense of fairness after the ugliness that marred the start of electoral process.
Paradigm shift
07 Jan, 2024

Paradigm shift

IN the complex tapestry of international relations, the role of a nation’s Foreign Office (FO) is pivotal....
Slaying antiquity
07 Jan, 2024

Slaying antiquity

HISTORY and heritage have been contested areas in Pakistan – myopic segments either hatch false narratives and...