DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 06, 2024

Practice of taking every matter to SC needs to end: CJP Isa

Dawn.com Published January 6, 2024 Updated January 6, 2024 04:57pm
Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa speaks at an event at the Federal Judicial Academy in Islamabad on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV
Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa speaks at an event at the Federal Judicial Academy in Islamabad on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa said on Saturday that the practice of taking every matter to the Supreme Court (SC) must end.

Speaking in Islamabad at an event at the Federal Judicial Academy (FJA), where the CJP is chairman, he stressed the need to raise the status of the lower courts in order to reduce the burden on courts higher up.

“This concept that has developed in the country, of taking virtually every matter right up to the SC before one is satisfied, must come to an end if we want this system to survive,” he said.

He noted that the first point of contact with a litigant is not the SC or high courts, but rather a civil judge or judicial magistrate, which is why their status must be raised so that their ruling is “acceptable to peers and superiors”.

The CJP said he was pleased to see various technologies being used in the apex court, particularly the live broadcast of proceedings, which he termed an educational tool.

“I hope confidence is established in the common citizen that he is seeing justice being done. He may not agree with us, but he will see how it is being done,” the CJP said, adding that it brings about a level of transparency and openness.

The CJP also praised the efforts of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, who he appointed expert adviser to the FJA, which, he termed an institution that brings about cohesiveness, connectivity and communication in the country’s judicial framework.

“We look to [the FJA] to ensure that public confidence in the judiciary is raised, that people have confidence in courts, and that the [FJA] will ensure fairness and that all lawyers are treated with respect,” he said.

He acknowledged the efforts of some 48,000 court staff across the country, emphasising that without them, judges may flounder.

He also requested the various provincial chief justices to ensure that court staff receive adequate training and reproduce at a provincial level what has been done by the FJA.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Delay talk
Updated 06 Jan, 2024

Delay talk

The actions of a few bad apples have brought parliament into much disrepute over the last few years.
IS threat
06 Jan, 2024

IS threat

IF the claim of the self-styled Islamic State group of involvement in Wednesday’s Kerman bombings is to be...
Banning surveys
Updated 06 Jan, 2024

Banning surveys

CITING its new Code of Conduct for media, the Election Commission of Pakistan earlier this week asked Pemra to...
Gathering storm?
Updated 05 Jan, 2024

Gathering storm?

Israel usually maintains an air of ambiguity about its murderous foreign operations.
Symbolic violence
Updated 05 Jan, 2024

Symbolic violence

ECP needs to introspect and ask itself why so many issues related to upcoming elections continue to arise.
Digital deception
05 Jan, 2024

Digital deception

THE world is hurtling towards an era where artificial intelligence is reshaping our reality. In democracies...