Ukraine, Russia swap POWs in first deal in months

Russia and Ukraine said on Wednesday that they had exchanged hundreds of captive soldiers, the first such prisoner-of-war exchange in months.

The two warring sides had carried out several rounds of exchanges during Moscow’s 22-month-long invasion, but the process had stalled in the latter half of last year.

In almost simultaneous statements on Wednesday, the Russian defence ministry and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced they had received over 200 soldiers each.

“More than 200 of our soldiers and civilians have been returned from Russian captivity,” Zelensky said on Telegram, posting a video of uniformed men celebrating.

Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said 230 Ukranian people — 224 soldiers and six civilians — were released in total, marking what he said was the 49th exchange between the two sides.

Moscow’s defence ministry said 248 of its soldiers were returned in a deal that came about after “complex” negotiations mediated by the United Arab Emirates.