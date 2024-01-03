DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 03, 2024

Rupee snaps 13-session winning streak

Shahid Iqbal Published January 3, 2024 Updated January 3, 2024 07:23am

KARACHI: The rupee snapped its 13-session winning streak as it lost three paise against the US dollar to Rs281.89 in the interbank market on Tuesday.

However, market experts said the meagre gain didn’t reflect a comeback of the bullish dollar which hit an all-time high of Rs307 against the local currency on Sept 5, 2023.

“The depreciation is negligible and does not indicate that the dollar will keep app­reciating against PKR,” said Atif Ahmed, a currency dea­ler in the interbank market.

However, he maintained, that the exchange rate stability remained unhurt despite the rupee losing three paise. During the last 13 sessions, the rupee appreciated by just Rs2.04 against the greenback.

Currency experts believe that several factors have supported the exchange rate along with administrative measures. The State Bank of Pakistan had succeeded in keeping the foreign exchange reserves around $7bn which jumped by $853m in the second last week of December.

Also, the narrowing trade gap with a growth in exports, positive signals from the IMF tranche and the crackdown against illegal currency business all contributed to exchange rate stability.

“A major step was restricting banks to arrange dollars themselves before opening any letter of credit for import,” said a banker.

“There is a possibility that the rupee once again starts showing strength in coming days since Pakistan has qualified for the last tranche of $1.2bn under the $3bn SBA in March this year,” said a senior analyst.

However, the analyst said the surging inflation could be a hurdle in the IMF board meeting scheduled for Jan 11.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Terrorism surge
03 Jan, 2024

Terrorism surge

WHILE Pakistan’s leadership remains almost exclusively occupied in political machinations, militants and terrorist...
Rising inflation
03 Jan, 2024

Rising inflation

IT is becoming difficult to put the inflation genie back into the bottle. New price data from the Pakistan Bureau of...
Conduct unbecoming
Updated 03 Jan, 2024

Conduct unbecoming

Baloch protesters are exercising their fundamental right to peacefully demand answers and justice.
SBP’s projections
02 Jan, 2024

SBP’s projections

This year is going to be a defining one for Pakistan’s future trajectory.
Covid resurgence?
02 Jan, 2024

Covid resurgence?

AS the global community grapples with the possible resurgence of Covid-19, driven by the newly identified JN.1...
Tourism numbers
02 Jan, 2024

Tourism numbers

SOME encouraging numbers have emerged with regard to Gilgit-Baltistan’s tourism potential. The regional government...