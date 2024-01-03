DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 03, 2024

Trott to continue as Afghanistan head coach in 2024

Reuters Published January 3, 2024 Updated January 3, 2024 07:09am

KABUL: Former England batter Jonathan Trott has signed a contract extension as Afghanistan head coach following their remarkable World Cup campaign in India.

Afghanistan finished sixth of 10 teams at the 50-overs World Cup where they registered upset wins over former winners Eng­land, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, and came close to humbling eventual champions Australia.

The 42-year-old, who has signed an extension to the end of the year, also oversaw Afghanistan’s T20 series victory against Pak­is­tan and a one-day series win against Bangladesh in his first stint.

“The decision comes in after his successful 18-month tenure, during which he made significant contributions to the teams progress and development,” the Afghanistan Cricket Board said in a statement on Monday.

“Mr. Jonathan Trott expressed his pleasure on the extension of his contract and stated that he is looking forward to spending more time with the squad and building on performances of the recently held Cricket World Cup 2023.”

Afghanistan, currently playing a T20 series in the United Arab Emirates against the home side, will play three 20-overs matches in India later this month.

Trott will then look to get his team playing the same brand of fearless cricket at the T20 World Cup in June in the United States and West Indies.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Terrorism surge
03 Jan, 2024

Terrorism surge

WHILE Pakistan’s leadership remains almost exclusively occupied in political machinations, militants and terrorist...
Rising inflation
03 Jan, 2024

Rising inflation

IT is becoming difficult to put the inflation genie back into the bottle. New price data from the Pakistan Bureau of...
Conduct unbecoming
Updated 03 Jan, 2024

Conduct unbecoming

Baloch protesters are exercising their fundamental right to peacefully demand answers and justice.
SBP’s projections
02 Jan, 2024

SBP’s projections

This year is going to be a defining one for Pakistan’s future trajectory.
Covid resurgence?
02 Jan, 2024

Covid resurgence?

AS the global community grapples with the possible resurgence of Covid-19, driven by the newly identified JN.1...
Tourism numbers
02 Jan, 2024

Tourism numbers

SOME encouraging numbers have emerged with regard to Gilgit-Baltistan’s tourism potential. The regional government...