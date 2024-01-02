PM Kakar calls for stringent steps to curb smuggling

ISLAMABAD: Empha­si­sing the need for an integrated management system for the Afghan Transit Trade Agreement (ATTA), Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Monday said exemplary punishment will be given to those involved in smuggling and called for intelligence clearance of all officers before their deployment on sensitive posts of customs.

The prime minister also directed authorities concerned about the provision of urea to growers and permitted the import of 200,000 tonnes of fertiliser to cater to local needs.

He expressed the resolve to make Pakis­tan a hub of development and pro­s­perity in the new year 2024.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the PM made these directives and remarks in two separate meetings and his message to the nation at the beginning of the new year.

He directed taking more stringent steps to ensure foolproof tracking of trade being carried out under the ATTA.

He asked for the formulation of an immediate mechanism for the establishment of an integrated transit trade management system.

The meeting was attended by Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akthar, Com­merce Minister Ejaz Gohar, senior officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, representatives of the sensitive departments and other relevant officials, according to the PMO press release.

Addressing the participants, the PM said one of the major reasons affecting the country’s economy was smuggling and the illegal movement of goods.

He directed the chief sec­re­tary of Balochistan to completely change the administrative machinery of Chaghi.

The prime minister called for initiating criminal proceedings against any personnel found involved in smuggling leading to exemplary punishment besides, advising intelligence clearance of any officer before his or her deployment on sensitive posts of customs.

“Checking system should be further strengthened at the Chaman, Torkham, Ghulam Khan check posts besides, at the border areas of Balochistan. Cargo checking should be impr­oved and the number of customs staff at the Chaman border be increased,” the PM said.

In a separate meeting regarding the availability of urea, the prime minister directed the unhindered delivery of fertiliser to farmers across the country.

He said urea fertiliser was available across the country as per the needs. However, he dire­cted legal action against elements involved in the hoarding of fertiliser and profiteering.

“The government will not spare those who exploit farmers by hoarding fertiliser and strict vigilance will be carried out on supply and demand of urea,” he was quoted as saying.

