Minister distances caretaker govt from acceptance, rejection of candidates’ papers

APP Published January 1, 2024 Updated January 1, 2024 09:13am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi has categorically rejected the notion that the caretaker government has any involvement in acceptance or rejection of the nomination papers of the aspiring candidates for the general election.

The caretaker government had nothing to do with the acceptance or rejection of the nomination papers which was part of the constitutional process, the minister said while speaking in a TV talk show on Saturday.

“Only the Election Commission has the authority to decide on election-related matters,” he pointed out.

He said the caretaker government was committed to assisting the Election Commission of Pakistan in providing financial and administrative support for conduct of elections.

Mr Solangi said Rs17.4 billion had been released to the ECP in addition to Rs10bn which was released earlier for holding the elections.

In reply to a question, he said constitutional bodies had been working within their limits.

He said all political parties, including the PTI, were being given due coverage by the national broadcasters in line with their editorial policy.

He said negotiations with Baloch protesters had resulted in the release of all children and women in the first phase.

In the second phase, 163 male individuals were released, he said, adding that the remaining 34 individuals were also freed in the third phase.

He said peaceful protest was the right of every citizen, but blocking roads, entering restricted zones, attacking police and pelting stones were beyond the scope of a peaceful protest and would not be permitted at any cost.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2024

