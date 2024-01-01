DAWN.COM Logo

Hundreds to challenge ROs’ decisions in six tribunals across Sindh

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 1, 2024 Updated January 1, 2024 06:48am

KARACHI: Six election tribunals across Sindh are likely to be flooded with appeals against rejection of nomination papers of candidates for the upcoming elections by returning officers (ROs) from Monday (today).

Thousands had filed nomination papers for Sindh’s 61 National Assembly and 130 Sindh Assembly seats and during the scrutiny process ROs had rejected candidatures of hundreds of candidates, mostly belonging to the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.

On Sunday, many candidates along with their attorneys visited the offices of the ROs concerned to obtain copies of the rejection orders to approach the appellate forum.

Officials at the Election Commission of Pakistan, Sindh, are still compiling a consolidated data with regard to the eligible candidates and those whose papers were rejected.

SHC Chief Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi had set up six election tribunals — three in Karachi, two at Sukkur and one at Larkana — to take up appeals against the decisions of the ROs from today.

Published in Dawn, january 1st, 2024

