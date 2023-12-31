Islamabad court extends Fawad’s remand by six days

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Saturday extended the physical remand of former information minister Fawad Chaudhry for six days in a corruption case related to acquisition of land for Lilla-Pind Dadan Khan-Jhelum Dual Carriageway project.

Prosecution of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) produced Mr Chaudhry before the accountability judge, Mohammad Bashir, and sought his further custody for 10 days.

The prosecutor told the court that during the previous remand, the investigation team had requisitioned the banking record and summoned the contractor on Jan 2.

He sought the court to extend the remand of Fawad Chaudhry for a fortnight for further interrogation.

The former minister informed the court that the road project was approved under the Public Sector Development Programme and he had nothing to do with the process related to the approval of the project.

The court, however, accepted the request for Chaudhry’s handover to NAB for six days and directed the investigation officer to complete the probe expeditiously.

Meanwhile, Fawad Chaudhry moved an application before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against his trial in Adiala jail initiated by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The petition against the jail trial of Mr Chaudhry was filed by his younger brother advocate Faisal Hussain.

It contended that neither the Elections Act 2017 nor any provision of the Election Rules provided the concept of trying any person in jail.

It said: “The closed door trial behind the mighty walls of Central Jail Adiala in absolute hostile atmosphere, in absence of local and international media, without free access of lawyers and public at large is grave injustice and highly inappropriate,” adding that it amounted to jeopardising the legal and constitutional rights of the public.

The petition further said the applicant had no open access to his lawyers and family, adding that he had been handicapped in defending accusations against him. He has absolute right to have fair trial and due process.

The petition requested the court to declare ECP’s proceeding in jail illegal and sought hearing in the open court.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2023