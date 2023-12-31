DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 31, 2023

Islamabad court extends Fawad’s remand by six days

Malik Asad Published December 31, 2023 Updated December 31, 2023 09:43am

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Saturday extended the physical remand of former information minister Fawad Chaudhry for six days in a corruption case related to acquisition of land for Lilla-Pind Dadan Khan-Jhelum Dual Carriageway project.

Prosecution of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) produced Mr Chaudhry before the accountability judge, Mohammad Bashir, and sought his further custody for 10 days.

The prosecutor told the court that during the previous remand, the investigation team had requisitioned the banking record and summoned the contractor on Jan 2.

He sought the court to extend the remand of Fawad Chaudhry for a fortnight for further interrogation.

The former minister informed the court that the road project was approved under the Public Sector Development Programme and he had nothing to do with the process related to the approval of the project.

The court, however, accepted the request for Chaudhry’s handover to NAB for six days and directed the investigation officer to complete the probe expeditiously.

Meanwhile, Fawad Chaudhry moved an application before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against his trial in Adiala jail initiated by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The petition against the jail trial of Mr Chaudhry was filed by his younger brother advocate Faisal Hussain.

It contended that neither the Elections Act 2017 nor any provision of the Election Rules provided the concept of trying any person in jail.

It said: “The closed door trial behind the mighty walls of Central Jail Adiala in absolute hostile atmosphere, in absence of local and international media, without free access of lawyers and public at large is grave injustice and highly inappropriate,” adding that it amounted to jeopardising the legal and constitutional rights of the public.

The petition further said the applicant had no open access to his lawyers and family, adding that he had been handicapped in defending accusations against him. He has absolute right to have fair trial and due process.

The petition requested the court to declare ECP’s proceeding in jail illegal and sought hearing in the open court.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

New beginnings?
Updated 31 Dec, 2023

New beginnings?

Suffice it to say, good governance will not be easy for the next administration.
Promise of Exim
31 Dec, 2023

Promise of Exim

THE operationalisation of the Export-Import Bank ought to transform the banking and trade finance landscape in...
In democracy’s crosshairs
31 Dec, 2023

In democracy’s crosshairs

IT is usually assumed that spying on citizens is a feature of authoritarian regimes. But if one were to ask American...
Electoral lethargy
Updated 30 Dec, 2023

Electoral lethargy

The election machinery is in motion, but the expected vibrancy in pre-poll activities is absent.
Grounded careers
30 Dec, 2023

Grounded careers

PAKISTAN’S aviation sector remains bogged down by troubles but some course correction appears to be on the cards....
Politics in sports
30 Dec, 2023

Politics in sports

YET another sporting event between Pakistan and India is being overshadowed by politics. The All India Tennis...