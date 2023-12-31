DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 31, 2023

Shehbaz urges passionate voting on Feb 8

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 31, 2023 Updated December 31, 2023 08:12am
PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif speaks to party workers in Sheikhupura on Saturday. — Photo by PML-N/X
PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif speaks to party workers in Sheikhupura on Saturday. — Photo by PML-N/X

LAHORE: Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday emphasised that the upcoming elections on February 8 are not ordinary, calling on the people to cast their votes with renewed passion to save the country as it faces some existential issues.

Speaking to workers in Sheikhupura, the PML-N president emphasised, “We have to fight poverty, illiteracy, and unemployment. It doesn’t matter if the country lacks oil wealth; we have a talented youth that can lead the country out of any crisis.”

Referring to the upcoming election as “very important”, he stated, “We have not taught the youth abuses and hatred. On election day, people will have to decide who has served the country with sincerity and who has attacked and sabotaged the state.”

Under the rule and guidance of its Quaid Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N eliminated the menace of loadshedding in the country, which was suffering up to 20 hours of electricity absence. It was Nawaz Sharif who fought terrorism and put an end to it, bringing peace to people’s lives. He gave laptops to the youth, ensured free medical treatment, improved services in all government hospitals, and established institutions like the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI). If given another chance to rule the country, he pledges to serve the people even better, said the former prime minister.

Highlights national challenges, PML-N achievements and youth potential

Recalling the violence on May 9, Shehbaz Sharif described it as a heart-wrenching day. It was a day when martyrs were insulted, and state symbols were attacked. Pakistan’s relations with all neighbouring and other important countries in the world were ruined, he added. “On election day, voters have to decide who should lead this country.”

He said that Nawaz Sharif did not ask his followers to attack state institutions when his daughter (Maryam Nawaz) was arrested. “During our 18-month rule, many tough decisions were made to save the state,” Shehbaz Sharif said, adding that despite warnings from friends that these decisions could impact the electoral politics of the PML-N, “we proceeded to save the state at the cost of our politics”.

“Please vote on election day, keeping in mind the past of all contestants,” he appealed.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2023

Elections 2024
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

New beginnings?
Updated 31 Dec, 2023

New beginnings?

Suffice it to say, good governance will not be easy for the next administration.
Promise of Exim
31 Dec, 2023

Promise of Exim

THE operationalisation of the Export-Import Bank ought to transform the banking and trade finance landscape in...
In democracy’s crosshairs
31 Dec, 2023

In democracy’s crosshairs

IT is usually assumed that spying on citizens is a feature of authoritarian regimes. But if one were to ask American...
Electoral lethargy
Updated 30 Dec, 2023

Electoral lethargy

The election machinery is in motion, but the expected vibrancy in pre-poll activities is absent.
Grounded careers
30 Dec, 2023

Grounded careers

PAKISTAN’S aviation sector remains bogged down by troubles but some course correction appears to be on the cards....
Politics in sports
30 Dec, 2023

Politics in sports

YET another sporting event between Pakistan and India is being overshadowed by politics. The All India Tennis...