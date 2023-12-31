Shehbaz urges passionate voting on Feb 8

LAHORE: Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday emphasised that the upcoming elections on February 8 are not ordinary, calling on the people to cast their votes with renewed passion to save the country as it faces some existential issues.

Speaking to workers in Sheikhupura, the PML-N president emphasised, “We have to fight poverty, illiteracy, and unemployment. It doesn’t matter if the country lacks oil wealth; we have a talented youth that can lead the country out of any crisis.”

Referring to the upcoming election as “very important”, he stated, “We have not taught the youth abuses and hatred. On election day, people will have to decide who has served the country with sincerity and who has attacked and sabotaged the state.”

Under the rule and guidance of its Quaid Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N eliminated the menace of loadshedding in the country, which was suffering up to 20 hours of electricity absence. It was Nawaz Sharif who fought terrorism and put an end to it, bringing peace to people’s lives. He gave laptops to the youth, ensured free medical treatment, improved services in all government hospitals, and established institutions like the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI). If given another chance to rule the country, he pledges to serve the people even better, said the former prime minister.

Highlights national challenges, PML-N achievements and youth potential

Recalling the violence on May 9, Shehbaz Sharif described it as a heart-wrenching day. It was a day when martyrs were insulted, and state symbols were attacked. Pakistan’s relations with all neighbouring and other important countries in the world were ruined, he added. “On election day, voters have to decide who should lead this country.”

He said that Nawaz Sharif did not ask his followers to attack state institutions when his daughter (Maryam Nawaz) was arrested. “During our 18-month rule, many tough decisions were made to save the state,” Shehbaz Sharif said, adding that despite warnings from friends that these decisions could impact the electoral politics of the PML-N, “we proceeded to save the state at the cost of our politics”.

“Please vote on election day, keeping in mind the past of all contestants,” he appealed.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2023